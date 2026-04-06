Top court to hear Amit Jogi’s plea against conviction in 2003 murder case

Amit Jogi also claimed that he was given just 24 hours to read 11,000 pages filed by the CBI in the case.

Amit Jogi, son of the late Ajit Jogi, the first chief minister of Chhattisgarh, has moved the Supreme Court saying he was not heard in a 23-year-old murder case in which he was convicted three days ago.

He has also claimed that he was given just 24 hours to read 11,000 pages filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case.

Jogi filed a special leave petition (SLP) in the top court saying that the CBI’s appeal was admitted by the Chhattisgarh High Court without valid reasoning. The SC will hear the SLP on Monday.

The Chhattisgarh High Court on Thursday convicted Jogi in a case pertaining to the murder of Ram Avtar Jaggi, a political rival of his father’s, more than two decades ago. Jogi was acquitted by the trial court in 2007, but the acquittal was overturned by the High Court.