Top court refuses to direct disclosure of LoP’s dissent on Chief Information Commissioner appointment

THE SUPREME Court on Tuesday refused to direct the government to disclose the dissent note of the Leader of the Opposition with respect to the appointment of the Chief Information Commissioner.

“We will not go into that part. There is no question of this kind of trial here,” Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said as Advocate Prashant Bhushan appearing for RTI Activist Anjali Bhardwaj, told the bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and N V Anjaria, that the government had not published the Opposition leader’s dissent.

The CJI asked, “If somebody has attended the meeting, whether its assenting note or dissenting note, how does it matter?” Bhushan said, “It matters for the reason that the people are entitled to know what was the reason for the dissent, whether it was because they were not qualified…” CJI Kant asked, “Can we expect this much that the government of India selection committee, which has the Prime Minister and Leader of Opposition, will appoint an unqualified person?”