Top court refuses to direct disclosure of LoP’s dissent on Chief Information Commissioner appointment

The CJI pointed out there are states which have exclusively earmarked Information Commissioner posts for mediapersons and journalists

By: Express News Service
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 11, 2026 04:41 AM IST
Top court refuses to direct disclosure of LoP’s dissent on Chief Information Commissioner appointmentSupreme Court of India
Make us preferred source on Google

THE SUPREME Court on Tuesday refused to direct the government to disclose the dissent note of the Leader of the Opposition with respect to the appointment of the Chief Information Commissioner.

“We will not go into that part. There is no question of this kind of trial here,” Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said as Advocate Prashant Bhushan appearing for RTI Activist Anjali Bhardwaj, told the bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and N V Anjaria, that the government had not published the Opposition leader’s dissent.

The CJI asked, “If somebody has attended the meeting, whether its assenting note or dissenting note, how does it matter?” Bhushan said, “It matters for the reason that the people are entitled to know what was the reason for the dissent, whether it was because they were not qualified…” CJI Kant asked, “Can we expect this much that the government of India selection committee, which has the Prime Minister and Leader of Opposition, will appoint an unqualified person?”

Bhushan said, “They have done it in the past, appointed a journalist. He had no other qualification regarding RTI.” The CJI pointed out there are states which have exclusively earmarked Information Commissioner posts for mediapersons and journalists.

Bhushan said the candidate had not even applied for it, yet he was appointed. The CJI pointed out that there may be eminent persons who may not apply.

Agreeing with the submission that RTI is a fundamental right, the CJI said: “No doubt it is, and there must be a robust mechanism to enforce that right so that timely information is provided to the people.”

Bhushan said this calls for all information to be made public. Appearing for the Centre, Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj said all the posts have been filled up and all the applicants’ names have been uploaded on the website, including the final selection list.

Story continues below this ad

The CJI said, “The scope of these proceedings is to ensure the posts are filled up by eligible and qualified persons. We can’t run a parallel trial that someone else is more meritorious.” Bhushan said the purpose of the petition was not merely to ensure that the appointments are made but also that they are in accordance with the directions of the court.

“This court has held that people of the country are entitled to know what is being done by those who are in authority on their behalf,” he said.

The Bench then directed the Centre to file a status report on how many candidates applied and how many were shortlisted before final selection.

Bhushan also said the government should file the minutes of the meeting and that this was also part of the direction in the 2019 SC judgment to ensure effective implementation of the RTI Act. The CJI pointed out that it was not part of the direction.

Story continues below this ad

The court further directed that a status report be filed in terms of the 2019 judgment.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi
‘Who is lying?’: Rahul Gandhi points to Naravane’s post on ‘missing’ memoir; he reacts
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh receives threat on WhatsApp, security tightened around actor's residence
AI proof jobs dry cleaners income
‘AI-proof jobs’: woman says local dry cleaners earn over Rs 2 lakh a month, triggers debate
Babar Azam T20 World Cup strike rate
T20 World Cup: Why Babar Azam and his Baba Adam-era strike rates are a headache for Pakistan
Trade framework gives India room to navigate but tilts ground in US favour
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: India-US deal is one-sided. It creates vulnerabilities
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi
‘Who is lying?’: Rahul Gandhi points to Naravane’s post on ‘missing’ memoir; he reacts
Leaders and personalities from social, political and cultural spheres paid tribute to former Maharashtra deputy CM late Ajit Pawar at a condolence meeting organised by the NCP at Balgandharva on Wednesday. Union minister Muralidhar Mohol, ministers Chandrakant Patil, SB Muzumdar, Nagraj Manjule, Mohan Aghashe, Neelam Goreh, Naval Kishore Ram, Dilip Band, Rupali Chakankar and others attended the event. Express photographs by Arul Horizon, 04.02.2026, Pune
Ajit Pawar crash ‘smells like conspiracy’, says Rohit Pawar; seeks foreign probe
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh receives threat on WhatsApp, security tightened around actor's residence
Kalpana Iyer ramba ho
Exclusive | Kalpana Iyer on her 70th birthday wish, viral fame, and why she left Bollywood for Dubai: 'I never manipulated'
AI proof jobs dry cleaners income
‘AI-proof jobs’: woman says local dry cleaners earn over Rs 2 lakh a month, triggers debate
Teigan Puppy Bowl XXII
'Was still such a happy girl': Teigan, the wheelchair-using Puppy Bowl XXII viral rescue dog, who died before episode aired
Babar Azam T20 World Cup strike rate
T20 World Cup: Why Babar Azam and his Baba Adam-era strike rates are a headache for Pakistan
India Vice Captain Axar Patel in action during T20 World Cup 2026 match vs USA. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)
Axar Patel - the trusted deputy, and man for every season and situation
Trade framework gives India room to navigate but tilts ground in US favour
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: India-US deal is one-sided. It creates vulnerabilities
RBI, RBI governor
Why borrowings are now biting govts despite RBI rate cuts: Debt, liquidity twin issues
Vinod Khanna's wife Kavita recalls how he struggled with health issues due to excessive smoking
‘He was just lying in pain for two days’: Vinod Khanna’s wife Kavita details actor's multiple cancer diagnoses; what long-term tobacco use does to the body
Ziroh Labs
‘India’s bet on smaller AI models may overlook CPUs’: Ziroh Labs CEO Hrishikesh Dewan
Advertisement
Must Read
T20 World Cup: Why Babar Azam and his Baba Adam-era strike rates are a headache for Pakistan
Babar Azam T20 World Cup strike rate
Axar Patel - the trusted deputy, and man for every season and situation
India Vice Captain Axar Patel in action during T20 World Cup 2026 match vs USA. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)
T20 World Cup: Before India clash, Pakistan get in the groove with comprehensive win over USA
Pakistan handed USA a defeat by 32 runs in the T20 World Cup Group A match in Colombo. (PHOTO: AP)
‘India’s bet on smaller AI models may overlook CPUs’: Ziroh Labs CEO Hrishikesh Dewan
Ziroh Labs
The making of MX Master 4: How Logitech designed a premium wireless mouse with haptic vibrations
Logitech MX master (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
Poco M8 5G review: The dependable daily driver under Rs 20,000
Poco may have made it to the top competitor for the mid-segment. Here is a deep dive about the device. (Image: The Indian Express/ Ajay Hanje)
‘He was just lying in pain for two days’: Vinod Khanna’s wife Kavita details actor's multiple cancer diagnoses; what long-term tobacco use does to the body
Vinod Khanna's wife Kavita recalls how he struggled with health issues due to excessive smoking
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘AI-proof jobs’: woman says local dry cleaners earn over Rs 2 lakh a month, triggers debate
AI proof jobs dry cleaners income
'Was still such a happy girl': Teigan, the wheelchair-using Puppy Bowl XXII viral rescue dog, who died before episode aired
Teigan Puppy Bowl XXII
Techie couple gets divorce after man forces wife to quit job to take care of his ill mother: ‘They emotionally abused her’
Indian techie couple divorce
‘Military-style’ cash truck ambush rocks Italy during Winter Olympics; viral video shows ‘wall of flames’ on highway
cash truck ambush in Italy
‘I’m going to miss GTA’: UK man sobs as he is arrested for murdering ex-girlfriend
Richens called police from his residence and told them that he murdered a woman
Feb 10: Latest News
Advertisement