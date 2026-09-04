He bought top car variant but got ‘defective infotainment’, Haryana man wins Rs 41,000

The district consumer commission was dealing with a plea of a man regarding defect in his newly purchased car. (AI-generated Image)

The Gurugram District Consumer Commission has directed a car manufacturer and its dealer to replace a defective infotainment unit in a customer’s ‘top- variant’ model vehicle, finding a severe deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

A bench of president Sanjeev Jindal and members Jyoti Siwach and Khushwinder Kaur also awarded Rs 30,000 compensation for mental harassment and Rs 11,000 towards litigation expenses.

“The submissions made by the complainant stand proved, completely and conclusively, in crystal-clear terms, from the accurate, brief, and concise documentary evidence placed on the record of this file by the complainant in the form of his affidavit, where he has reiterated the averments made in his complaint, coupled with certain other documents,” the commission said on August 17.