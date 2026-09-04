He bought top car variant but got ‘defective infotainment’, Haryana man wins Rs 41,000

The complainant claimed that he purchased a top variant model and soon after, its Smartphone Linkage Display Audio (SLDA) unit began malfunctioning, affecting GPS navigation, voice commands, and steering-mounted controls.

Written by: Jagriti Rai
4 min readNew DelhiSep 4, 2026 06:30 PM IST
car infotainment unit defect service centre refund consumer newsThe district consumer commission was dealing with a plea of a man regarding defect in his newly purchased car. (AI-generated Image)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Gurugram District Consumer Commission has directed a car manufacturer and its dealer to replace a defective infotainment unit in a customer’s ‘top- variant’ model vehicle, finding a severe deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

A bench of president Sanjeev Jindal and members Jyoti Siwach and Khushwinder Kaur also awarded Rs 30,000 compensation for mental harassment and Rs 11,000 towards litigation expenses.

“The submissions made by the complainant stand proved, completely and conclusively, in crystal-clear terms, from the accurate, brief, and concise documentary evidence placed on the record of this file by the complainant in the form of his affidavit, where he has reiterated the averments made in his complaint, coupled with certain other documents,” the commission said on August 17.

Also Read | Rs 1.57 crore SUV ‘fails’ within weeks, buyer wins replacement, Rs 2.2 lakh payout

The commission noted that there did occur a severe deficiency in service on the part of the opposite parties, which also amounted to adopting an unfair trade practice.

Car’s infotainment system repeatedly malfunctioned

The complainant purchased a top-end variant model car of a leading automobile company on November 21, 2018, for Rs 10.86. The vehicle was covered by a standard two-year warranty and a three-year extended warranty.

According to the complainant, soon after purchase, its Smartphone Linkage Display Audio (SLDA) unit began malfunctioning, affecting GPS navigation, voice commands, and steering-mounted controls. He claimed that the voice command feature of the subject vehicle never worked, the GPS navigation system was useless, and half of the steering wheel buttons never worked.

Despite software updates and repeated complaints, the problems persisted. The complainant sought replacement of the SLDA unit under warranty, but his requests remained unresolved. He subsequently approached the consumer commission, alleging deficiency in service.

Story continues below this ad

The commission noted that the opposite party failed to place on record evidence challenging his claims or proving anything contrary to them. One of the service-centre parties was also proceeded against ex parte.

Manufacturer, dealer jointly liable: Order

The commission found that the complainant’s allegations regarding the defective SLDA unit were fully and conclusively proved through his affidavit and supporting documentary evidence, including WhatsApp conversations, videos, job cards and the legal notice.

It observed that the opposite parties had failed to produce any evidence to rebut the complainant’s allegations or establish anything contrary to his claims. Consequently, his version remained unrebutted.

The commission held that there was a severe deficiency in service, which also amounted to an unfair trade practice on the part of the opposite parties.

Story continues below this ad

It accordingly directed the manufacturer and dealer to replace the faulty SLDA unit with a brand-new unit under warranty and ensure that all connected features functioned properly.

Takeaway

This order reinforces that repeated failure of a vehicle’s essential features, despite warranty coverage and multiple service attempts, can amount to severe deficiency and unfair trade practice. The ruling also underscores that consumers can seek both rectification of defective components and compensation for mental harassment and litigation expenses.

Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Haryana helpline: 1800-180-2087) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

Do not miss out on these stories:

Fix or give money back: Consumer body warns car dealer over faulty engine

Story continues below this ad

Rs 1.57 crore SUV ‘fails’ within weeks, buyer wins replacement, Rs 2.2 lakh payout

West Bengal cops seize used car over ‘forged’ documents, buyer wins Rs 4.25 lakh payout

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Jagriti Rai
Jagriti Rai
twitter

Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express (Digital), where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives. Expertise Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties. Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience. Academic Foundations: Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute. Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 04: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments