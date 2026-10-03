Toll plaza refuses refund after ‘double-charging’, Haryana man wins Rs 6,800

4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 3, 2026 02:36 PM IST
A Haryana consumer commission has ordered a toll plaza and the construction company associated with it to pay a man Rs 1,300, in addition to Rs 5,500 in compensation and costs, after they allegedly charged him a toll of Rs 130 instead of Rs 65.
A bench of president R K Dogra and members Rekha Chaudhary and Vineet Kaushik of the Panipat District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission ruled that charging double toll by simultaneously taking cash and deducting money from his Paytm wallet constituted a clear deficiency in service.
“It is a clear-cut case of deficiency on the part of the respondents…the contents of the complaint and documents remain unrebutted on the part of the respondents, as no evidence could be led by the respondents despite several opportunities; and…this point has been duly established and proved by the complainant by leading cogent and convincing evidence…,” the commission noted on September 29.
Noting that it is proved by the complainant that double the penalty fare of Rs 65, i.e., Rs 130, was deducted from the complainant within a span of five minutes, the commission said that it was the duty on the part of the respondents to return the same, as a wrongful deduction was made but requests were declined.
Motorist charged ‘double toll’
The complainant approached the consumer commission after an alleged double deduction of toll at the toll plaza in June 2023. He was travelling with his family towards Gohana in his vehicle when the toll plaza employee allegedly told him that there was insufficient balance in his Paytm wallet. Despite the complainant stating that sufficient balance was available, he was charged Rs 130 as double toll along with a Rs 65 penalty.
About five minutes later, he received a message showing that Rs 65 had also been deducted from his Paytm wallet. He approached the toll plaza staff seeking a refund of the additional amount, but alleged that his request was refused and that the staff used abusive language. He then sent a legal notice to the toll plaza, but received no relief.
The man later filed a consumer complaint against the toll plaza and the builder, alleging deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.
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The respondents disputed the complainant’s version, saying the FASTag was not functioning properly and that the balance was not showing after scanning. They claimed the complainant had verified this and paid the toll subsequently, and also alleged that he had not approached them for a refund before filing the complaint.
‘Documents showed wrongful deduction’
The commission found that the complainant had produced documents, including the Paytm payment screenshot and toll receipt, which established the wrongful deduction from his wallet. It held that the refusal to refund the wrongly deducted amount amounted to deficiency in service.
On maintainability, the commission held that the complaint was maintainable, observing that the complainant had established his case through “cogent and convincing evidence”, while the respondents failed to prove their objection.
Takeaway
The order reinforced that consumers can seek redressal for duplicate toll deductions when payment records establish the transaction. It also underscores that toll operators must promptly refund wrongful deductions and that unsupported objections cannot defeat a consumer complaint.
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Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Haryana: 1800-180-2087) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.
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