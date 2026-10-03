Toll plaza refuses refund after ‘double-charging’, Haryana man wins Rs 6,800

The complainant had produced documents, including the Paytm payment screenshot and toll receipt, which established the wrongful deduction from his wallet, the commission found. (AI-generated image)

A Haryana consumer commission has ordered a toll plaza and the construction company associated with it to pay a man Rs 1,300, in addition to Rs 5,500 in compensation and costs, after they allegedly charged him a toll of Rs 130 instead of Rs 65.

A bench of president R K Dogra and members Rekha Chaudhary and Vineet Kaushik of the Panipat District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission ruled that charging double toll by simultaneously taking cash and deducting money from his Paytm wallet constituted a clear deficiency in service.

“It is a clear-cut case of deficiency on the part of the respondents…the contents of the complaint and documents remain unrebutted on the part of the respondents, as no evidence could be led by the respondents despite several opportunities; and…this point has been duly established and proved by the complainant by leading cogent and convincing evidence…,” the commission noted on September 29.