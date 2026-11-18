Directing the state government to provide separate washrooms and amenities for women lawyers, staff, and litigants, the Telangana High Court has held that access to justice is an important part of the right to life guaranteed by the Constitution and, for effective justice to take place, court premises need to be equipped with “basic facilities” for all.

Acting Chief Justice P Sam Koshy and Justice Suddala Chalapathi Rao were hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by an Advocate seeking directions to expedite the construction of the district court complex at Jogulamba Gadwal and separate washrooms for women advocates, litigants and staff in the existing court premises until the new complex was ready.

“Access to justice is an important facet of the right to life guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India. For effective administration of justice, it is necessary that the court premises are provided with basic amenities and facilities for advocates, litigants, staff, and all other persons visiting the courts; in particular, separate and adequate washroom facilities for women advocates, litigants, and staff are essential and cannot be overlooked,” the November 13 order read.

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The advocate claimed to be practising before the courts in the Jogulamba Gadwal District, Telangana, and that he had also served as the General Secretary of the Gadwal Bar Association during the year 2025.

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The advocate stated that following the reorganisation of revenue districts in Telangana and the creation of 33 judicial districts, a proposal was made to construct a new District Court Complex at Jogulamba Gadwal, and in a meeting held on June 25, 2019, the government informed the authorities that five acres of land were available for constructing the court complex.

Acting Chief Justice P Sam Koshy and Justice Suddala Chalapathi Rao held that access to justice was a part of the right to life given in the Constitution. Acting Chief Justice P Sam Koshy and Justice Suddala Chalapathi Rao held that access to justice was a part of the right to life given in the Constitution.

In September 2019, the high court administration requested the authorities to identify at least 25 acres of land for constructing the court complex along with necessary infrastructure. After conducting a survey, 15 acres of land were identified in December 2020, and subsequently the government sanctioned 10 acres of land for construction of the New District Court Building, and the land was handed over to the Judicial Department in June 2022.

The advocate contended that even though the land was identified, sanctioned, and handed over to the Judicial Department and the necessary administrative steps had been taken for construction of the district court complex, the concerned authorities were yet to take effective steps for beginning the construction.

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The advocate further claimed that the existing court premises did not have adequate basic infrastructure and amenities, particularly separate washrooms for women advocates, litigants and staff, which forced him to approach the high court seeking directions to the authorities concerned to begin and complete construction of the Integrated District Court Complex and for providing “necessary basic amenities” in the existing court premises in the meantime.

‘Proper access to justice’

The high court stated that “establishment of an integrated district court complex is essential for the effective functioning of the district judiciary, as the availability of adequate Court buildings and necessary infrastructure is not merely a facility for the advocates and the staff, but is also essential for ensuring proper access to justice for litigants and the general public.”

The bench observed that the construction of a court complex involved “various administrative and technical procedures” because of which it was not willing to fix a particular date for laying the foundation stone or for completion of the entire project. However, the court said that the authorities were “expected” to try to begin and complete the construction as soon as possible.

After evaluating the material placed before it, the high court noticed that the district judiciary was functioning from different premises and that the existing facilities required improvement. Accordingly, the court also ordered that while the construction of the new court complex was pending, the authorities must ensure that necessary basic facilities, including separate washrooms for women advocates, litigants, and staff, were present in the existing premises.