‘TMC leader’s lawyer tried to see bail case record in my chamber’: Calcutta High Court judge recuses

The Calcutta High Court‘s Justice Suvra Ghosh has recused herself from the bail case of TMC leader Sujit Bose, stating that one of the advocates representing him, along with her private secretary, tried to go through the case’s records in her chamber, which was resisted by the other staffers. Deprecating the conduct, the judge noted that the act “smells of an oblique motive” urging the Acting Chief Justice to look into the matter.
“The matter was reserved for delivery of judgment on August 17, 2026. On August 18, 2026, when I was in the courtroom, one of the learned counsels for the petitioner along with my private secretary, in collusion and connivance with each other, went to my chamber and asked my staff present outside the chamber to bring out the record of this matter, which was refused by my staff,” the August 19 order said.
The personal secretary and the lawyer then tried to enter the judge‘s chamber and insisted on seeing the record, which was again resisted by the staff, it added.
The judge went on to add, “This Court finds it appropriate to release the matter. The matter is released on the grounds stated hereinabove. The matter be placed before the Hon’ble the Acting Chief Justice, High Court, Calcutta for appropriate directions. Urgent certified website copy of this order, if applied for, be supplied to the parties upon compliance with all requisite formalities.”
Former West Bengal minister and TMC leader Bose was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Kolkata in connection with alleged irregularities in municipality recruitment. ED sources alleged Sujit Bose had “illegally recommended 150 candidates for different posts in the South Dum Dum Municipality”.
“ED has traced direct proceeds of crime in the form of flats acquired by him in lieu of providing municipality jobs to various persons. Further, ED has also traced huge deposits of cash in the bank accounts under his control. He will be produced tomorrow (Tuesday) morning before the Hon’ble Special Court,” ED sources said.
Bose, who has been summoned multiple times in connection with the ED probe into the case, had reached the ED office at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake accompanied by his son, Samudra.