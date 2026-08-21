‘TMC leader’s lawyer tried to see bail case record in my chamber’: Calcutta High Court judge recuses

Former West Bengal minister and TMC leader Bose was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with alleged irregularities in municipality recruitment.

The Calcutta High Court‘s Justice Suvra Ghosh has recused herself from the bail case of TMC leader Sujit Bose, stating that one of the advocates representing him, along with her private secretary, tried to go through the case’s records in her chamber, which was resisted by the other staffers. Deprecating the conduct, the judge noted that the act “smells of an oblique motive” urging the Acting Chief Justice to look into the matter.

“The matter was reserved for delivery of judgment on August 17, 2026. On August 18, 2026, when I was in the courtroom, one of the learned counsels for the petitioner along with my private secretary, in collusion and connivance with each other, went to my chamber and asked my staff present outside the chamber to bring out the record of this matter, which was refused by my staff,” the August 19 order said.