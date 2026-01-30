Title disputes no bar to building permissions: Telangana HC

The Telangana High Court has dismissed a writ petition challenging building permissions granted by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), clarifying that municipal authorities are not required to adjudicate complex title disputes before issuing permits.

Justice Laxmi Narayana Alishetty’s judgment dated January 27 ruled that the municipal commissioner was only required to consider the prima facie title and possession of the applicant in respect of the property for which permission for construction has been sought, and not resolve title disputes before granting building permits.

The writ petition, filed by S Rameshwar Rao and three others in 2018, sought to declare the GHMC’s ‘inaction’ on their representations on nine occasions between 2013 and 2017 as illegal. The petitioners claimed that illegal constructions were being carried out on their land (approximately 13.22 acres in Old Alwal village) without valid permission. They alleged that despite repeated representations, the GHMC failed to stop the construction.