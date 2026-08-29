‘Tired of scolding your officers’: Court pulls up FDA over suspension of food licences

The Bombay High Court reprimanded Maharashtra FDA over its handling of 5 suspended food licences at MCA’s BKC premises and warned of contempt proceedings.

Written by: Omkar Gokhale
4 min readMumbaiUpdated: Aug 29, 2026 03:35 PM IST
Bombay High CourtFile photo of the Bombay High Court.
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After the Bombay High Court pulled up the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for not following its directions, the food safety regulator on Saturday told the court that it would withdraw the suspension of food licences for the five food outlets at the Mumbai Cricket Association’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) premises.

The high court held that the licence suspension orders stood revoked due to the FDA’s withdrawal and the eateries “cleared all hurdles” in the second or fresh inspection ordered by the court.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice Gautam A Ankhad initially warned of initiating a contempt notice against the FDA officer concerned for “overlooking” its August 25 order “to apply mind” with a “pragmatic approach” over privity of contracts between the MCA and food service provider Shirke Infrastructure and operational activities. The MCA argued that the legal arrangement between the two parties was “crystallised”, contrary to the regulator’s claim.

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The FDA first inspected MCA’s BKC premises on August 20 and suspended the licences of five outlets the next day, finding them operated by Shirke Infrastructure despite the licences being in MCA’s name. It found alleged hygiene, storage and food-handling violations. On August 25, the high court ordered a fresh inspection with “proper score… to balance equities” and permitted tea and coffee vending machines.

On Saturday, the high court perused the fresh inspection reports and observed the petitioners “succeeded under every head”. However, Additional Government Pleader (AGP) Priyabhushan P Kakade, on instructions from FDA officers, informed the court that the issue related to privity of contract had remained. The bench termed it a “twist in the matter”.

“Question is whether the officer has understood the law, analysed the law, and given reasons. Why should we not issue a contempt notice? If he doesn’t convince us, he will go to jail. Day in and day out, you (state) are violating our orders. We are tired of scolding your officers, and we should pass some stringent orders and leave it to their destiny,” Acting CJ Ghuge orally remarked to the state.

“We try to balance equities so that your department (FDA) should also not feel discouraged, as you are doing a good job and need encouragement even from the court. At the same time, we are giving you examples: don’t kill a mosquito with a sword. Because we wanted you to measure your actions. But if you feel that you are a lord and you can do anything, we are initiating a contempt notice,” the judge added.

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Also Read | FDA crackdown: Bombay HC steps in to give another chance to 5 MCA food outlets

After the high court’s rebuke, AGP Kakade, on instructions from the officer concerned, said that the suspension orders would be withdrawn and separate notices over the issue of privity of contract would be issued to the petitioners with an opportunity to explain their position.

Before concluding the hearing, Acting CJ Ghuge suggested to the FDA that it could amend its rules so that major eateries, and not small-time street stalls, can have their dedicated web pages for citizens to upload their food and hygiene reviews, similar to how it functions in the tourism sector to review hotels.

“This is in the interest of the society and to help the department. Why should not the major eateries, like how you find in festival countries, have their own web page? Let the department think of it. The citizens can upload their views about hygiene, food and taste,” the judge orally said.

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Omkar Gokhale
Omkar Gokhale

Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions. Expertise & Authority Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage. Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in: Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include: Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes). Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty). Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict. Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability. Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges. Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More

 

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