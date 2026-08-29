‘Tired of scolding your officers’: Court pulls up FDA over suspension of food licences

After the Bombay High Court pulled up the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for not following its directions, the food safety regulator on Saturday told the court that it would withdraw the suspension of food licences for the five food outlets at the Mumbai Cricket Association’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) premises.

The high court held that the licence suspension orders stood revoked due to the FDA’s withdrawal and the eateries “cleared all hurdles” in the second or fresh inspection ordered by the court.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice Gautam A Ankhad initially warned of initiating a contempt notice against the FDA officer concerned for “overlooking” its August 25 order “to apply mind” with a “pragmatic approach” over privity of contracts between the MCA and food service provider Shirke Infrastructure and operational activities. The MCA argued that the legal arrangement between the two parties was “crystallised”, contrary to the regulator’s claim.