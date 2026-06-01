Amid tiger deaths at Kanha National Park, court demands answers from Centre, MP government

The tigress had been moving with four cubs in Sarhi area before the deaths. With the loss of the tigress and her cubs, five tiger deaths have been recorded in Kanha in April. (File photo for representation)

Tiger death news: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has sought responses from the Centre and the state government within two weeks over the recent deaths of tigers at Kanha National Park.

A division bench of Justices Vivek Jain and Ajay Kumar Nirankari also directed the authorities to record the preventive and curative measures taken by them, along with their reply.

“The respondents shall come out with specific averments regarding the preventive and curative measures taken by them in the matter of tiger deaths in the Kanha National Park along with their reply which shall be filed within two weeks,” the bench ordered on May 29.