Amid tiger deaths at Kanha National Park, court demands answers from Centre, MP government

4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 1, 2026 10:20 AM IST
Tiger death news: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has sought responses from the Centre and the state government within two weeks over the recent deaths of tigers at Kanha National Park.
A division bench of Justices Vivek Jain and Ajay Kumar Nirankari also directed the authorities to record the preventive and curative measures taken by them, along with their reply.
“The respondents shall come out with specific averments regarding the preventive and curative measures taken by them in the matter of tiger deaths in the Kanha National Park along with their reply which shall be filed within two weeks,” the bench ordered on May 29.
Justices Vivek Jain and Ajay Kumar Nirankari heard the matter on May 29.
Tiger deaths
- In April, a tigress and all four of her cubs died within a span of nine days at Kanha Tiger Reserve, with forest officials attributing the deaths to a respiratory infection, wildlife officials said.
- According to officials, the deaths started on April 21 when a cub was found dead in the Sarhi area of the reserve.
- Three days later, a decomposed carcass of another cub was discovered on April 24, followed by a third cub on the very next day.
- All three cubs were around a year old. Initially, officials suspected the cubs may have died due to starvation, but after the third cub’s death, forest officials said the death was linked to a lung infection.
- After the deaths of the three cubs, the tigress, identified as T-141, and her last surviving cub were located in a distressed condition. They were tranquilised and shifted to a quarantine facility in the Mukki range for treatment.
- According to the officials, the tigress, aged around 10–11 years, was suffering from severe respiratory distress, including difficulty in breathing and an inability to feed. She died during treatment.
- The cub, which was also showing similar symptoms and was in critical condition, died later the same day.
- With the death of a male tiger in Madhya Pradesh in early May, the total toll in the state had risen to 28 this year.
Samples preserved for analysis
“The deaths were due to a lung infection. We are still trying to ascertain how this infection impacted the tiger family… The cubs may have become extremely weak while fighting off the infection,” Kanha Tiger Reserve deputy director Prakash Kumar Verma told The Indian Express.
Forest authorities said samples from the tigress have been preserved for examination to ascertain details of the infection. The area from where the animals were found is being sanitised, and water samples from nearby sources are being collected as a precaution.
The tigress had been moving with four cubs in the Sarhi area before the deaths. With the loss of the tigress and all four cubs, five tiger deaths have been recorded in Kanha in April, officials said.
55 deaths in 2025
As many as 55 tigers died in Madhya Pradesh in 2025 alone. Officials estimate that 11 of the 55 tiger deaths were due to unnatural causes.
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Of these, an estimated eight were killed by electrocution, largely from illegal traps laid by villagers to protect crops from wild animals.
Forest department officials maintain that a majority of the deaths were due to natural causes and are a consequence of an expanding tiger population.
According to senior officials, increased territorial conflicts, age-related mortality and disease are expected outcomes in a landscape with higher tiger density.