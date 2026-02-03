‘They stopped you from committing bigger fraud’: Supreme Court refuses to interfere with Bombay HC’s stay on Maharashtra cricket body polls

The Supreme Court asked the Maharashtra Cricket Association to argue its case before the Bombay High Court, likely on February 4.

By: Express News Service
4 min readMumbaiFeb 3, 2026 04:37 PM IST
Gahunje Stadium PuneMCA International Stadium in Pune (File Photo for representative use).
Make us preferred source on Google

The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to interfere with the stay granted by the Bombay High Court on the election for the apex council of the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA).

The HC’s interim stay order of last month was a setback to Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, the incumbent president of the MCA. The Supreme Court orally remarked that the HC’s injunction was “justified” as it stopped the MCA from “committing big fraud”. The Supreme Court asked the MCA to argue its case before the HC, which is likely to be heard on February 4.

The Bombay HC on January 5, while hearing pleas, including one by former Indian cricketer and BJP functionary Kedar Jadhav, ordered authorities not to proceed with elections to the MCA apex council, scheduled for January 6, till further orders.

The petitioners had challenged the “illegal” election process and had claimed there was “erroneous” inclusion of more than 400 voters (life members) in the draft voter list of the MCA.

The plea added that the members included Rohit Pawar’s relatives, such as his wife, Kunti Pawar, his father-in-law, Satish Magar, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule’s daughter, Revati, Baramati Agro’s Subhash Gulave, and over 30 NCP leaders.

A bench of Bombay HC Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam A Ankhad had then observed “no sufficient opportunity was given” to petitioners to raise their objections about admission of nearly 400 new members, which would “certainly change the whole complexion” of the issue.

“The manner in which the entire process of admission of new members has been undertaken gives a prima facie impression that everything was done in a hot haste,” the HC interim order recorded.

Story continues below this ad

Thereafter, aggrieved MCA approached the Supreme Court with a Special Leave Petition (SLP).

On Tuesday, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the MCA, claimed the HC intervened just a day before the scheduled election, despite past SC verdicts laying down that courts should ordinarily not interfere once the election process commences.

However, a SC bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi said that as the matter was pending before the HC, the MCA can argue the same before the bench concerned.

When Singhvi termed the HC’s injunction to be “illegal”, the SC bench orally remarked, “Injunction is justified. They (HC) stopped you from committing bigger fraud. Do not invite more comments from us.”

Story continues below this ad

Singhvi further raised concerns that the pleas in HC were aimed at stalling the elections and installing an administrator for MCA, adding that this should not be allowed.

Who is association for if not cricketers, asks Supreme Court

CJI Kant referred to the issue of inclusion of new members and orally remarked, “This is a country which produced outstanding cricketers who have retired. We would have let this be if you had some of them on this list, but you have people who don’t even know how to hold a bat. Don’t make us say more.”

Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, representing the state government, submitted that Jadhav, the petitioner before the HC, was a former international cricketer. CJI Kant said ex-cricketers deserved respect to handle the affairs of the cricket association. “Who is the association for if not the cricketers?” the CJI asked.

The Supreme Court noted that all parties were at liberty to raise their contentions before the HC, which was scheduled to take up the matter on February 4, and that the HC would consider their pleas, including modification of interim orders. It also asked the HC to endeavour to expedite the decision on the matter. The Supreme Court dismissed the MCA’s appeal as withdrawn.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Lok Sabha, Opposition members, suspension,
8 Oppn members suspended from LS for 'shouting slogans and tearing up papers'
Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Release Live Updates
Dhurandhar The Revenge teaser: Ranveer Singh's Hamza takes over as Shere Baloch, sequel explores his life as Jaskirat Singh Rangi
The YouTuber referred to the cash and gold as “daan”, a word commonly used for donation or voluntary gifting
Rs 71 lakh cash, 21 'tola' gold: This Indian YouTuber accepts 'daan' during wedding ceremony, video sparks dowry debate
Indian cricket team star Abhishek Sharma at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Photo: Abhishek Sharma/Instagram)
Abhishek Sharma's Amritsar: Where cricket meets kulchas and kites
This is no island story. Epstein files are about the nature of collective power
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Epstein Files aren't an 'island story'. They are about the nature of collective power
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Lok Sabha, Opposition members, suspension,
8 Oppn members suspended from LS for 'shouting slogans and tearing up papers'
The school has a total staff strength of eight members and 235 students.
Headmaster suspended over namaz denies charges, BJP leader says 'went by complaints'
Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Release Live Updates
Dhurandhar The Revenge teaser: Ranveer Singh's Hamza takes over as Shere Baloch, sequel explores his life as Jaskirat Singh Rangi
Archana Puran Singh said she felt abandoned by husband Parmeet Sethi during her pregnancy.
Archana Puran Singh recalls miscarriage, felt 'abandoned' by husband Parmeet Sethi: ‘He left to play football’
The YouTuber referred to the cash and gold as “daan”, a word commonly used for donation or voluntary gifting
Rs 71 lakh cash, 21 'tola' gold: This Indian YouTuber accepts 'daan' during wedding ceremony, video sparks dowry debate
According to the university's official website, Stanford requires undergraduates living on campus to enrol in a university meal plan
Stanford student claims peers use fake Jain identities to qualify for religious dietary exemptions from Rs 7-lakh meal plan
Indian cricket team star Abhishek Sharma at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Photo: Abhishek Sharma/Instagram)
Abhishek Sharma's Amritsar: Where cricket meets kulchas and kites
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
This is no island story. Epstein files are about the nature of collective power
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Epstein Files aren't an 'island story'. They are about the nature of collective power
Budget
What does this Budget have for individual taxpayers?
clownfish
The 'Finding Nemo' reality: Why some species refuse to stay one gender for life
The real shift, Harari argues, is not thinking machines, but machines that can persuade, manipulate and create with words.
Moltbook proves AI is taking control of words, not sentience: Yuval Noah Harari
Advertisement
Must Read
Abhishek Sharma's Amritsar: Where cricket meets kulchas and kites
Indian cricket team star Abhishek Sharma at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Photo: Abhishek Sharma/Instagram)
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
India’s top players are playing too much chess and missing out on originality
Indian Chess Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi, D. Gukesh and R. Praggnanandhaa. (PHOTO: FIDE/FILE)
Moltbook proves AI is taking control of words, not sentience: Yuval Noah Harari
The real shift, Harari argues, is not thinking machines, but machines that can persuade, manipulate and create with words.
Meta debuts athletic Oakley Vanguard AI glasses in India: Check price, availability, fitness features
Oakley Meta Vanguard White with PRIZMTM Sapphire.
OpenAI rolls out Codex desktop app to tackle long-running AI coding tasks
By packaging Codex into a standalone desktop app, OpenAI hopes to make that kind of collaboration feel more natural and continuous. (image: Reuters)
The 'Finding Nemo' reality: Why some species refuse to stay one gender for life
clownfish
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Rs 71 lakh cash, 21 'tola' gold: This Indian YouTuber accepts 'daan' during wedding ceremony, video sparks dowry debate
The YouTuber referred to the cash and gold as “daan”, a word commonly used for donation or voluntary gifting
Stanford student claims peers use fake Jain identities to qualify for religious dietary exemptions from Rs 7-lakh meal plan
According to the university's official website, Stanford requires undergraduates living on campus to enrol in a university meal plan
Anupam Mittal defends Gen Z job-hopping as ‘career dating’ but warns of one mistake that kills leadership dreams
Anupam Mittal Gen Z job switching
Andhra man buys ‘India’s most expensive number plate’ at Rs 2.08 crore for Ignis: ‘Number plate cost more than the car’
India’s most expensive number plate
An IAS officer sent his 3-year-old daughter to a local Anganwadi. Now the Internet is divided over the move
Pulkit Garg, District Magistrate, Chitrakoot, said that the government education system has improved over the years
Feb 03: Latest News
Advertisement