Three decades later: Orissa High Court awards Rs 4 lakh compensation to widow of RPF constable struck by moving train

Orissa High Court directed the railways to pay Rs 4 lakh compensation to the widow. (Image generated using AI)

The Orissa High Court has directed the Railways to pay Rs 4 lakh compensation to the widow of a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable who passed away after being struck by a moving train while on duty.

Justice Dr. Sanjeeb K Panigrahi set aside an order passed by the Railway Claims Tribunal that had denied compensation by dismissing the plea on the ground that the incident did not constitute an “untoward incident” within the meaning of Section 123(c) and 124-A of the Railways Act, 1989.

“Untoward incident”

The expression “untoward incident” is defined under Section 123(c) of the Railways Act, 1989-

“(1)(i) the commission of a terrorist act within the meaning of sub-section (1) of Section 3 of the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act, 1987 (28 of 1987); or (ii) the making of a violent attack or the commission of robbery or dacoity; or (iii) the indulging in rioting, shoot-out or arson, by any person in or on any train carrying passengers, or in a waiting hall, cloakroom or reservation or booking office or on any platform or in any other place within the precincts of a railway station; or;