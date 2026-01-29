Thousands waiting 30 years: Why Rajasthan High Court freed NDPS convict citing backlog

Where, it appears that the conclusions drawn by the trial court may be erroneous, the appellate court is duty-bound to consider such contentions, said the Rajasthan High Court. (Image generated using AI)

Lamenting pendency of thousands of criminal appeals, involving prisoners in jail for over two to three decades with little hope of early hearing, the Rajasthan High Court has suspended the sentence of a man convicted under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act till the pendency of his appeal and granted him bail.

Justice Farjand Ali was hearing an application for suspension of sentence filed by one Nimbaram, who was convicted on January 22 and sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 50,000 under the NDPS Act.

“In this High Court, thousands of criminal appeals have remained pending for the last 20–30 years, including jail appeals, where even the likelihood of early hearing does not appear forthcoming. In such matters, instead of taking an irreversible risk, the court must proceed on the safer side by placing paramount importance on human dignity and personal liberty,” the court said on January 27.