Thousands waiting 30 years: Why Rajasthan High Court freed NDPS convict citing backlog

The Rajasthan High Court was hearing an appeal by a man seeking suspension of his sentence, convicted on January 22 and sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 50,000 under the NDPS Act.
Where, it appears that the conclusions drawn by the trial court may be erroneous, the appellate court is duty-bound to consider such contentions, said the Rajasthan High Court. (Image generated using AI)
Justice Farjand Ali was hearing an application for suspension of sentence filed by one Nimbaram, who was convicted on January 22 and sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 50,000 under the NDPS Act.
“In this High Court, thousands of criminal appeals have remained pending for the last 20–30 years, including jail appeals, where even the likelihood of early hearing does not appear forthcoming. In such matters, instead of taking an irreversible risk, the court must proceed on the safer side by placing paramount importance on human dignity and personal liberty,” the court said on January 27.
Allowing the application, the high court ordered that Nimbaram’s sentence shall remain suspended till the final disposal of his criminal appeal.
He was directed to be released on bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000 along with two sureties of Rs 25,000 each.
The court imposed strict conditions, including mandatory appearance before the trial court every January until disposal of the appeal, intimation of any change in address, and compliance with all directions of the court.
It also directed the trial court to maintain a separate attendance record and to report any default to the high court for cancellation of bail.
Nimbaram, aged about 33 years and a resident of Jaitana village in Jodhpur district, was convicted by a trial court.
Following his conviction, he approached the high court by filing a criminal appeal along with an application under Section 389 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), seeking suspension of sentence during the pendency of the appeal.
Section 389 of the CrPC empowers appellate courts to suspend a convicted person’s sentence and grant bail pending an appeal, ensuring protection against unnecessary incarceration.
Advocate SS Khichad, counsel for Nimbaram submitted that the appellant had been on bail throughout the trial and had never misused the liberty granted to him.
The counsel contended that the appeal was not likely to be heard in the near future owing to the massive backlog of criminal appeals in the high court.
Khichad said that substantial questions of law and fact were involved, particularly alleging blatant non-compliance with Section 50 of the NDPS Act, which provides mandatory safeguards to an accused during search and seizure.
His counsel further argued that the trial court had failed to correctly appreciate both factual and legal aspects of the case and that the conviction suffered from serious infirmities requiring reappreciation of evidence by the appellate court.
Such violations went to the root of the prosecution case and rendered the conviction legally vulnerable, said the counsel.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
Expertise
Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including:
Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability.
Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters.
Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights.
Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More