‘This kind of goonda raj is not acceptable to us’: Supreme Court on alleged attack on lawyer, clients at Tis Hazari

Noting that it was a matter to be taken up on the administrative side, and not the judiciary, CJI Surya Kant asked the lawyer to lodge a complaint with the Delhi High Court Chief Justice.

By: Express News Service
3 min readFeb 9, 2026 02:59 PM IST
The Supreme Court Monday took stern exception to an alleged attack on a lawyer and his clients inside a courtroom in Tiz Hazari complex, saying “this kind of goonda raj is not acceptable to us.”

During the mentioning hours, when matters requiring urgent hearing are brought to the notice of the Chief Justice of India, the counsel informed a three-judge bench presided over by CJI Surya Kant that the incident took place in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Harjeet Singh Pal on February 7, Saturday.

“While I was appearing last Saturday in Tis Hazari court in the court of ADJ Harjit Singh Pal…on behalf of the accused, the complainant’s advocate along with goons entered the courtroom and in front of the judge itself, they hit me and the accused…They locked the door inside the courtroom,” the counsel said, adding, “the judge was sitting right there” as the incident unfolded.

CJI Kant asked the advocate if he had brought it to the notice of the Delhi High Court. To which, the counsel said he hadn’t “because nobody is supporting.” “The police are so scared that they are not ready to even provide security.”

CJI Kant asked, “Today, if you can make mention before me, why can’t you mention before the head of the state judiciary, the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court?”

The counsel said, “I have seen that due to past incidents in Tis Hazari, nobody is touching this matter.” He said he approached the apex court as he is a member of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

Noting that it was a matter to be taken up on the administrative side, not the judiciary, CJI Kant asked him to lodge a complaint with the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.

“Please go and make a written complaint to the Delhi High Court CJ during the course of the day and send a copy to me. Inform my people that you have made a complaint. Then let me deal with it on the administrative side. Nothing to do with the judicial side,” said the CJI.

“I will deal with it, but please go and make a complaint. Let the CJ take cognisance of it. If the police are not doing anything, there is no rule of law…How can they misbehave like this? This kind of goonda raj is not acceptable to us,” CJI Kant added.

 

