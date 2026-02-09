‘This kind of goonda raj is not acceptable to us’: Supreme Court on alleged attack on lawyer, clients at Tis Hazari

Noting that it was a matter to be taken up on the administrative side, not the judiciary, CJI Kant asked him to lodge a complaint with the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.

The Supreme Court Monday took stern exception to an alleged attack on a lawyer and his clients inside a courtroom in Tiz Hazari complex, saying “this kind of goonda raj is not acceptable to us.”

During the mentioning hours, when matters requiring urgent hearing are brought to the notice of the Chief Justice of India, the counsel informed a three-judge bench presided over by CJI Surya Kant that the incident took place in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Harjeet Singh Pal on February 7, Saturday.

“While I was appearing last Saturday in Tis Hazari court in the court of ADJ Harjit Singh Pal…on behalf of the accused, the complainant’s advocate along with goons entered the courtroom and in front of the judge itself, they hit me and the accused…They locked the door inside the courtroom,” the counsel said, adding, “the judge was sitting right there” as the incident unfolded.