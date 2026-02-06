‘They were busy celebrating diwali’: Punjab and Haryana High Court slams officials for ‘ignorance’ over urgent order

The Punjab and Haryana High Court was dealing with a contempt plea against the Punjab State Board of Technical Education. (Image generated using AI)

While dealing with a contempt plea, the Punjab and Haryana High Court recently said that the officials holding senior positions cannot feign ignorance of the term “forthwith”.

Justice Vikram Aggarwal was hearing a contempt plea of Jhulka College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences against officials of the Punjab State Board of Technical Education over the delay in granting affiliation for the D Pharma course.

Justice Vikram Aggarwal said that the necessary compliance could have been achieved within a single day, regardless of festival celebrations.

On October 17, 2025, the division bench has already ruled in favor of the college to issue the affiliation certificate.

“Officers holding senior positions cannot be expected to feign ignorance about the time period fixed,” the court observed.