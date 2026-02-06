‘They were busy celebrating diwali’: Punjab and Haryana High Court slams officials for ‘ignorance’ over urgent order

P&H HC: Senior Officials Cannot Feign Ignorance of "Forthwith"
Court's Core Observation
Officers Cannot Feign Ignorance
Court's Criticism
Board took time celebrating Diwali instead of acting on "war footing" as expected
Key Ruling
Compliance could have been achieved within a single day, regardless of festival celebrations
Timeline
Oct 17: Court order. Oct 28: Board action. Oct 30: Admission deadline
Impact on College
Jhulka College could register only 2 students before portal closed due to delay
Board's Excuse Rejected
Claim of "only four working days" unacceptable. Administrative exigencies cannot justify laxity
Judicial Bench
Justice Vikram Aggarwal, Punjab & Haryana High Court
Express InfoGenIE
Background
The legal battle originated from the plea where the college sought to quash an order denying affiliation for its D Pharm course.
On October 17, 2025, a division bench of the high court ruled in favor of the college, emphasising that the Pharmacy Council of India is the primary regulatory body and its approval should be accorded primacy.
The court directed the Punjab State Board of Technical Education to pass appropriate consequential orders to allow the institution to admit students.
The petitioner college instituted the contempt petition alleging that despite the court’s “forthwith” directive, the board did not act until October 28, 2025, merely two days before the national admission deadline of October 30.
Representing the college, the senior advocate, Pawan Kumar Mutneja, argued that it sent multiple emails and representations between October 18 and October 23, but was verbally informed that credentials for admissions would not be provided even under threat of contempt.
Consequently, the college was only able to register two students before the portal closed.
Appearing for the board, senior advocate Puneet Kaur Sekhon argued that there was no willful or deliberate disobedience.
He contended that following the October 17 order, there were only four working days (October 21, 23, 24, and 27) because of the Diwali festival holidays.
He further submitted that for the delay caused in the implementation of the directions issued on October 17, 2025, the board tendered an unconditional and unqualified apology.
