‘They were busy celebrating diwali’: Punjab and Haryana High Court slams officials for ‘ignorance’ over urgent order

The Punjab and Haryana High Court said that the Board should have acted on a war footing, and the necessary compliance could have been completed within a single working day.

Written by: Jagriti Rai
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 6, 2026 07:00 AM IST
punjab and haryana high court contempt caseThe Punjab and Haryana High Court was dealing with a contempt plea against the Punjab State Board of Technical Education. (Image generated using AI)
While dealing with a contempt plea, the Punjab and Haryana High Court recently said that the officials holding senior positions cannot feign ignorance of the term “forthwith”.

Justice Vikram Aggarwal was hearing a contempt plea of Jhulka College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences against officials of the Punjab State Board of Technical Education over the delay in granting affiliation for the D Pharma course.

Justice Vikram Aggarwal punjab and haryana high court Justice Vikram Aggarwal said that the necessary compliance could have been achieved within a single day, regardless of festival celebrations. (Image enhanced using AI)

On October 17, 2025, the division bench has already ruled in favor of the college to issue the affiliation certificate.

“Officers holding senior positions cannot be expected to feign ignorance about the time period fixed,” the court observed.

Criticising the board for taking its own time, while its officers were busy celebrating the diwali, the order added that they were expected to act on a “war footing”.

Also Read | ‘Curbed with iron hand’: Punjab and Haryana High Court refuses to transfer 89-year-old’s trial over ‘imaginary anxieties’

Findings

  • The initial affidavit filed by the board stated that no fixed time period had been given for compliance with the directions. This stand is totally unacceptable.
  • The stand that there were only four working days is also not acceptable.
    The needful could have been done within one working day.
  • The board and the contemnors are, therefore, required to put their act together.
  • However, there is no willful disobedience, nor is the intent contumacious.
  • The affidavits tendered referred to administrative exigencies on account of fewer working days.
  • But such circumstances cannot justify laxity in complying with the orders of the court.
  • The element of mens rea, essential for sustaining a charge of civil contempt, cannot be inferred merely on account of delay in implementing the directions.
Also Read | Rs 52 lakh to Rs 9.16 crore: Punjab and Haryana High Court says ‘not only about numbers’ in record payout for disabled lawyer
 

P&H HC: Senior Officials Cannot Feign Ignorance of "Forthwith"

Court's Core Observation
Officers Cannot Feign Ignorance
Court's Criticism
Board took time celebrating Diwali instead of acting on "war footing" as expected
Key Ruling
Compliance could have been achieved within a single day, regardless of festival celebrations
Timeline
Oct 17: Court order. Oct 28: Board action. Oct 30: Admission deadline
Impact on College
Jhulka College could register only 2 students before portal closed due to delay
Board's Excuse Rejected
Claim of "only four working days" unacceptable. Administrative exigencies cannot justify laxity
Judicial Bench
Justice Vikram Aggarwal, Punjab & Haryana High Court
Background

  • The legal battle originated from the plea where the college sought to quash an order denying affiliation for its D Pharm course.
  • On October 17, 2025, a division bench of the high court ruled in favor of the college, emphasising that the Pharmacy Council of India is the primary regulatory body and its approval should be accorded primacy.
  • The court directed the Punjab State Board of Technical Education to pass appropriate consequential orders to allow the institution to admit students.
  • The petitioner college instituted the contempt petition alleging that despite the court’s “forthwith” directive, the board did not act until October 28, 2025, merely two days before the national admission deadline of October 30.
  • Representing the college, the senior advocate, Pawan Kumar Mutneja, argued that it sent multiple emails and representations between October 18 and October 23, but was verbally informed that credentials for admissions would not be provided even under threat of contempt.
  • Consequently, the college was only able to register two students before the portal closed.
  • Appearing for the board, senior advocate Puneet Kaur Sekhon argued that there was no willful or deliberate disobedience.
  • He contended that following the October 17 order, there were only four working days (October 21, 23, 24, and 27) because of the Diwali festival holidays.
  • He further submitted that for the delay caused in the implementation of the directions issued on October 17, 2025, the board tendered an unconditional and unqualified apology.

Jagriti Rai
Jagriti Rai
Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives.

 

