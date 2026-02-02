‘They promise moon’: Patna High Court slams Bihar’s illegal nursing homes after mother dies during childbirth

Patna High Court was hearing an ancillary bail plea of an owner of an unregistered nursing home, where a mother died during childbirth. (Image generated using AI)

While hearing a plea in a medical negligence case, where the mother died during the birth of her child, the Patna High Court said that this has become a “regular feature” in Bihar, where private nursing homes promise families “the moon” while charging hefty fees.

Justice Rajiv Roy was hearing an anticipatory bail plea of a private nursing home owner, who was booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The mother died in the nursing home, owned by the nurse-petitioner, which was running illegally, without registration in Mohania, Kaimur district.

“A young pregnant woman visits a private nursing home anywhere in the state to deliver a child, her eyes filled with joy, then the unregistered private nursing homes make the parents bleed through their noses, showing them the moon while charging a hefty sum,” the court said on January 28.