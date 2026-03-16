There must be intentional attempt to commit murder to attract ‘attempt to murder’ offence: Kerala High Court

The Kerala High Court recently set aside the conviction of a man for attempt to murder observing that there must be an intentional attempt to commit murder in order to attract the offence under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code.
Justice A Badharudeen partly allowed the appeal filed by the convict in a 2005 case while convicting him for the offences punishable under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (causing hurt using deadly weapon) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the IPC.
Justice A Badharudeen partly allowed the appeal filed by the convict.
“It is the well settled law that, in order to attract the offence under Section 307 of IPC, there must be an intentional attempt to commit murder. In the instant case, going through the manner in which the incident occurred and the attack at the instance of the 1st accused, either intention or knowledge to cause death of PW1 could not be found and the 1st accused only caused one injury…”, the order dated March 5 read.
Section 307 conviction
The prosecution had alleged that the convict along with other co-accused persons formed unlawful assembly to cause death of a person and bodily hurt on two persons.
It was further alleged that he indulged in the act of rioting armed with deadly weapons and wrongfully restrained three persons including the victim.
During the altercation, the appellant allegedly stabbed the victim on the back with a knife, while the co-accused beat the others.
After framing charge for the offences punishable under various sections of the IPC, the sessions court recorded evidence and completed the trial.
The sessions court convicted him for the offences punishable under Sections 307, 341 and 323 of IPC and sentenced him to seven years of imprisonment.
The counsel for the convict argued that he was not properly identified and the evidence available was insufficient to enter into conviction for attempt to murder offence.
It was further argued that, at the most, the offence in this case that would be attracted is only under Section 324 of IPC and not under Section 307 of IPC.
The public prosecutor supported the verdict of the sessions court and submitted that the evidence available in this case would substantiate that the convict committed the offences sentenced for.
Kerala HC: Intent to Kill Essential for Section 307 IPC
Intentional Attempt Required
Court sets aside murder attempt conviction, rules single shoulder injury doesn't establish intent to kill
Conviction Modified
Original Conviction
Section 307
Attempt to murder7 years imprisonment
Modified Conviction
Sections 323, 324, 341
Hurt offences₹41,500 total fine
2005
Year of original case
1 Injury
Single stab wound on shoulder with knife
IPC Sections Upheld with Fines
Sec 323
Voluntarily causing hurt
₹1,000
Sec 324
Hurt using deadly weapon
₹40,000
Sec 341
Wrongful restraint
₹500
Court's Key Finding
"Going through the manner in which the incident occurred and the attack, either intention or knowledge to cause death could not be found"
• Single injury on shoulder, not fatal location
• No evidence of intent to kill
• Section 307 requires intentional attempt to commit murder
Express InfoGenIE
Court’s observations
Even though the counsel for the convict disputed identity, when the questions asked during cross-examination were perused, it could be seen that the dispute regarding identity was not at all raised before the sessions court.
Even though the witness failed to identify the accused at the dock in specific, he referred to him as the accused, who assaulted him. Therefore, the contentions raised by the counsel for the appellant to make the prosecution case unbelievable on the issue of identity could not sustain.
Going through the manner in which the incident occurred and the attack at the instance of the convict, either intention or knowledge to cause death of the victim could not be found and the convict only caused one injury that was also on the shoulder of the victim, as borne from the wound certificate.
Therefore, on no stretch of imagination, it is safe to conclude that he committed the offence punishable under Section 307 of IPC.
Though, from the evidence offence punishable under Section 324 of IPC is made out.
The sessions judge found offences punishable under Sections 341 and 323 of IPC also by the convict. On evaluation of the evidence, the said offences are also made out.
Therefore, the verdict would require interference by holding that the convict committed the offences punishable under Sections 323, 324 and 341 of IPC.
Court’s direction
The conviction and sentence imposed by the sessions court for the offence punishable under Section 307 of IPC is set aside.
He is convicted for the offences punishable under Sections 323, 324 and 341 of the IPC.
The accused is sentenced to pay a fine of Rs 1,000, 40,000 and 500 respectively for the offence punishable under Section 323, 324 and 341 of IPC.
The order suspending sentence and granting bail to the appellant stands vacated, with direction to appear before the sessions court to undergo the modified sentence, failing which, the sessions court is directed to execute the sentence, without fail.
Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience.
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