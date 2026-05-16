‘There has to be some rationalisation’: Supreme Court points to need for ‘urgent relief’ amid fluctuating airfares

Hearing a PIL highlighting “arbitrary and opaque” pricing by airlines, the Supreme Court on Friday underlined the need for “rationalistion” of airfares, pointing to wide discrepancy, with rates fluctuating from Rs 8,000 to Rs 18,000 in the same sector on the same day.
“There has to be some rationalisation,” a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said as Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), pointed out that the government was in the process of framing rules under the new Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024.
Mehta submitted that the new 2024 Act had come into force and rules under it are being framed. “The rules are under consultation. We will consider all aspects,” the senior law officer said.
But the court said there was need for some urgent relief.
“Try to give some relief to people…On the same day, flights to the same sector, one airline charges Rs 8,000 while the other airline charges Rs 18,000 for the economy class,” the bench said.
The SG said “I am not disputing the problem, but the solution has to be by statutory rules”.
The PIL by social activist S Laxminarayanan sought an independent and robust regulatory scheme to ensure transparency in airfare pricing and strengthen passenger protection in the civil aviation sector.
Advocate Charu Mathur, who appeared for the petitioner, said provisions to regulate the sector existed already but were not being implemented. “Rules are there, powers are there, they are not being exercised,” she said. The new rules say that DGCA will issue directions if it is satisfied that, in a particular situation, the airlines are indulging in charging predatory or excessive fares.
Mehta said that the aviation regulator is already issuing directions in necessary situations.
The bench, while stressing the need for “some rationalisation,” sought to know how much time would be needed to finalise the new rules.
It recorded the SG’s submission that the process “is ongoing and may take some time”.
The plea referred to instances when air fares shot up exorbitantly around festival timings and other occasions, and questioned the state inaction in such instances.
“In a constitutional republic governed by the rule of law, the State cannot remain a mute spectator to this ongoing violation of rights. Inaction by the State in regulating fare algorithms, cancellation policies, service continuity, and grievance mechanisms constitutes a dereliction of its constitutional duty and calls for urgent judicial intervention”, it said.
The petitioner pointed to growing volumes of air passengers in India and that air travel is categorised as an essential service. It said that failure to regulate the pricing violates the right to life under Article 21.
The plea added that “when airlines are allowed to increase fares multiple-fold at short notice, it effectively denies economically weaker and vulnerable passengers their right to safe and timely mobility. Such arbitrary and opaque pricing mechanisms unchecked by any binding regulation violate the fundamental right to life and dignity under Article 21 of the Constitution”.
During an earlier hearing on the matter on January 20, the SC had flagged the practice of air fares turning “exploitative” during peak travel times and festival seasons and said “we will interfere” to bring order.