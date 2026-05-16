‘There has to be some rationalisation’: Supreme Court points to need for ‘urgent relief’ amid fluctuating airfares

The bench, while stressing the need for “some rationalisation,” sought to know how much time would be needed to finalise the new rules.

Hearing a PIL highlighting “arbitrary and opaque” pricing by airlines, the Supreme Court on Friday underlined the need for “rationalistion” of airfares, pointing to wide discrepancy, with rates fluctuating from Rs 8,000 to Rs 18,000 in the same sector on the same day.

“There has to be some rationalisation,” a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said as Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), pointed out that the government was in the process of framing rules under the new Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024.

Mehta submitted that the new 2024 Act had come into force and rules under it are being framed. “The rules are under consultation. We will consider all aspects,” the senior law officer said.