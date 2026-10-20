Theatre cancels screening of ‘Indian 2’ movie without notice, Kerala man wins Rs 15,000

A Kerala consumer commission recently directed a cinema theatre to pay Rs 15,000 to a moviegoer for allegedly cancelling a screening of the movie Indian 2 without informing him in advance, even though he had already paid for the tickets.

President S K Sreela and member Stanly Harold of the Kollam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission observed that a person who purchases a movie ticket for a specified show reasonably expects the screening to take place at the notified time, adding that a cancellation may become necessary in certain circumstances, but the service provider is expected to communicate it promptly.

“The failure to provide the booked service, coupled with the delay in communicating the cancellation and the discourteous treatment of the complainant, constitutes deficiency in service,” the October 12 order read.