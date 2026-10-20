Theatre cancels screening of ‘Indian 2’ movie without notice, Kerala man wins Rs 15,000

A Kerala consumer commission recently directed a cinema theatre to pay Rs 15,000 to a moviegoer for allegedly cancelling a screening of the movie Indian 2 without informing him in advance, even though he had already paid for the tickets.
“The failure to provide the booked service, coupled with the delay in communicating the cancellation and the discourteous treatment of the complainant, constitutes deficiency in service,” the October 12 order read.
9.20 pm show cancelled
According to the complainant, he had booked two tickets online for the movie’s 9.20 pm show on July 14, 2024, paying Rs 351. He and his son-in-law reached the theatre before the scheduled screening and waited for the show. However, they were allegedly informed only around 9.30 pm, after the scheduled start time, that the screening had been cancelled.
According to the complaint, the theatre authorities had not given any prior intimation of the movie’s cancellation. When the complainant sought an explanation, the staff allegedly responded that it was the theatre’s exclusive right to decide whether to conduct a show. The complainant also alleged that the staff behaved rudely and closed the gate, forcing them to leave the premises.
There was no representation on behalf of the theatre before the consumer commission, hence it was proceeded against ex parte (unilaterally).
Failed to communicate cancellation: Order
The commission noted that the movie ticket proved the booking, while the online cancellation record established that the show had not taken place. The commission observed that a cancellation may become necessary sometimes, but the service provider must communicate it promptly. It noted that no reason for the cancellation or explanation for the failure to inform the complainant in time was placed before the commission.
Story continues below this ad
“The complainant paid for the tickets, travelled to the theatre with his son-in-law and waited for a show that was ultimately not conducted. The inconvenience was aggravated by the failure to communicate the cancellation before the scheduled show time and the discourteous response to his enquiries,” the commission observed.
Holding the theatre liable for the inconvenience, humiliation and mental agony caused by the deficiency in service, the commission awarded Rs 10,000 as compensation, and Rs 5,000 towards the costs of the proceedings.
Takeaway
Theatres must promptly inform customers of show cancellations and treat them courteously. Failure to provide a booked screening, coupled with delayed communication and discourteous conduct, amounts to deficiency in service.
For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and Union territories (Kerala: 1800-425-1550) or call the National Consumer Helpline on 1915 for assistance.
Story continues below this ad
Don’t miss out on these stories:
Brand new car ‘breaks down’ twice, Chandigarh man wins over Rs 19 lakh payout
‘Misleading’ advertisement costs car manufacturer Rs 2 lakh in consumer case
Luxury car dealer, maker ‘hide vehicle sale history’, ordered to pay Delhi man Rs 10 lakh