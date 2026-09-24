Theatre played 22 minutes of ads before starting movie, ordered to pay Rs 75,000

The Hyderabad District Consumer Commission has directed a movie theatre company to pay Rs 75,000 after finding that a moviegoer who booked tickets for Dhanush and Nagarjuna-starrer Kubera had to sit through more than 20 minutes of commercial advertisements before the film began.

The commission held that the theatre violated government guidelines limiting public service advertisements to up to two minutes and found that the excessive advertisements amounted to a deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice.

President Akkanti Narasimha Rao, along with member Suma Vala, awarded Rs 25,000 compensation to the moviegoer, a 33-year-old man, while Rs 50,000 was directed to be paid to the District Consumer Welfare Fund as punitive damages to ensure non-practice of this unfair trade practice.

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“The duration of screening of the approved films / PSA (public service awareness) films has now been restricted to ‘up to 2 minutes’. However, the first opposite party (movie theatre company) under the management and control of the second opposite party (theatre) has willfully and deliberately violated the mandate by telecasting commercial advertisements..with an intention to derive undue commercial benefit,” the September 11 order read.

Reached home one hour late

The man claimed that he purchased two movie tickets for Kubera, directed by Sekhar Kammula, on June 20, 2025. The movie was scheduled for 10.35 pm.

He said he and his friend entered the theatre and took their allotted seats by 10.30 pm. The theatre then began screening advertisements and movie trailers, giving them the impression that the film would start within the next five minutes, as scheduled.

However, the man said the theatre continued to play advertisements and movie trailers until 10.52 pm, delaying the start of the film by about 22 minutes.

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He added that at 10.52 pm, the theatre screened public service awareness films as required by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and the main feature began only thereafter.

The man claimed that the delay caused by the commercial advertisements and promotional trailers amounted to a deficiency in service.

He also said that because of the delay, he reached home at around 3 am, nearly an hour later than planned, causing inconvenience and disrupting his personal commitments and rest.

Aggrieved, he approached the commission seeking compensation and was represented by advocate Shaik Ranjith Pasha.

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Movie theatre company’s defence

The company, through advocate M Naga Deepak, submitted that screening advertisements, public service awareness films, commercials and movie trailers was part of its right to carry on trade and business guaranteed under the Constitution.

It argued that public service announcements were intended to spread awareness among citizens on issues including education and literacy, agriculture and rural development, welfare of women and weaker sections, and Swachh Bharat.

It said such announcements were screened during prime time, before the movie, when the audience was seated inside the theatre.

‘Do not repeat this practice’

The commission examined the rules governing the screening of advertisements and trailers and held the theatre responsible for the delay caused by the commercial advertisements.

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It directed the theatre company to pay Rs 20,000 as compensation for the inconvenience caused by the unfair and restrictive trade practices, along with Rs 5,000 towards litigation costs.

The commission also directed the company to pay Rs 50,000 to the District Consumer Welfare Fund, saying the amount was intended to ensure that the theatre discontinued the unfair or restrictive trade practice and did not repeat it in future.

Takeaway

This ruling highlights that movie theatre companies can be penalised when they violate the rules governing advertisements and public service awareness films.

Aggrieved consumers may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Telangana: 0771-2582902) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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