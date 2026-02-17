‘The country is burning’: Why Jharkhand High Court dropped contempt against veteran lawyer who ‘threatened’ judge

The Jharkhand High Court expressed its disappointment that a seasoned lawyer with four decades of experience had initially shown kind of bravado instead of repentance. (Image generated using AI)

Observing that an advocate with over 40 years of practice is expected to show “greater restraint”, the Jharkhand High Court has dropped the criminal contempt proceedings against veteran advocate Mahesh Tewari.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Mahesh Sharadchandra Sonak, Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad, Rongon Mukhopadhyay, Ananda Sen, and Rajesh Shankar has accepted an unconditional apology tendered by Tewari.

“An Advocate with over 40 years of legal practice is expected to show greater restraint, if not circumspection. He is as much an officer of the court as the judge presiding over it,” the court observed on February 16.

The order added that his utterances and conduct in the court are not directed only to the presiding officer but to the institution itself.