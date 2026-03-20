‘The corrupt know many tricks’: Calcutta High Court refuses to quash case against excise officer caught over ‘Rs 1 lakh bribe’

The man's contention that he could not have facilitated a licence in Dumdum Range, since he was posted in the Canning Range, was unconvincing, the Calcutta High Court stated. (Image generated using AI)

Calcutta High Court news: Observing that corrupt officials know enough tricks to portray that they can get work done even beyond their jurisdiction, the Calcutta High Court refused to quash corruption proceedings against an excise officer caught in a trap operation after he allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh as part of a larger Rs 16 lakh bribe to facilitate a liquor licence.

Justice Apurba Sinha Ray was hearing the plea of excise officer Sandip Kumar Roy seeking the quashing of the criminal proceeding arising out of the said complaint.

Justice Apurba Sinha Ray contended that the manner of corruption cannot be confined to rigid boundaries and officials may project influence beyond their jurisdiction. Justice Apurba Sinha Ray contended that the manner of corruption cannot be confined to rigid boundaries and officials may project influence beyond their jurisdiction.

“The manner and mode of corruption cannot be defined in a straitjacket formula. The corrupt officials know many tricks to manifest that they have the ability to facilitate the opening of liquor shops even outside their jurisdiction,” the high court said in its March 17 order.