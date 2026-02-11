Meet Kerala’s first blind judge Thanya Nathan who refused to see limits: ‘Never think you are incapable’

Kerala news: In a conversation with The Indian Express, Kerala native Thanya Nathan C shares the realities of her preparation, the support systems that sustained her, and her vision.

Written by: Ashish Shaji
Feb 11, 2026
thanya nathan first blind judge keralaThanya Nathan says her family and senior kept her motivated and never put pressure on her to clear the exam.
In a landmark achievement for inclusivity in India’s judiciary, Kerala is set to welcome its first blind woman judge, Thanya Nathan C. Her journey from enrolling as an advocate to clearing the judgeship examination within months is nothing short of a testament to what determination and hard work can achieve.

Thanya has topped the merit list for candidates with benchmark disabilities in the Civil Judges (Junior Division) Examination, Kerala Judicial Service, 2025. What makes her story particularly remarkable is how she did it through self-study while actively practising in court.

In a conversation with The Indian Express, Thanya Nathan shares the realities of her preparation, the support systems that sustained her, and her vision for making the legal profession more accessible for persons with disabilities (PwD).

Edited excerpts:

How and when did you decide that you wanted to become a judge?

Thanya Nathan: I decided that I wanted to become a judge very recently. To be exact, after enrolling as an advocate. When I started to practise as an advocate, that’s when… just in 2024 August.

I just thought about taking the judgeship exam. But in those times, I was told, there were a lot of uncertainties because usually people were not allowed to appear for this exam. There was an express bar. So it was like beyond a dream, sort of impossible. Because if the system itself does not allow us to take the exam, then how can we expect that we will be able to do it?

What were the major challenges you faced during your preparation, and how did you overcome them?

Thanya Nathan: I did self-studying. I didn’t take any coaching. If you want to take coaching, you have to leave the courtroom and I was not ready for that. Because if a judge leaves the courtroom, then there is no use… After all, it’s all about procedures. (With regard to) bookish knowledge, you can achieve whatever you want but ultimately, you will have to sit in the court. So I thought that I would do both things simultaneously, but leaving the courtroom is impossible.

A major challenge was the availability of study material because we cannot rely upon physical text. The only thing available is digital material. For the old laws, like the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), ample materials were available. When the three new criminal laws were introduced – the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), the material structure was not the same. So I had to read the bare Acts, inculcate and expand it into the necessary points. That was a major concern, since there were no other options. We wanted to appear for this exam, then we should be able to do it.

thanya nathan 2 blind judge kerala Thanya Nathan’s achievement comes in the wake of a 2025 Supreme Court judgment that paved the way for blind individuals in judicial services.

During the preparatory stage, what kept you motivated and inspired you to achieve results?

Thanya Nathan: Actually, I was not at all bothered or concerned about the results. I will either clear it or not clear it. It’s a fact. So I was ready for both. If I clear it, I will become a judge. If not, I will continue as an advocate, which is a noble profession.

What kind of support was provided to you during the examination process?

Thanya Nathan: A scribe was appointed. They will read the question and I will have to dictate the answers. It is not that easy, as I said, because dictating the answers means you have to continuously dictate. A separate room was allotted because if you are dictating the answers, then other students will hear it. So, those kinds of facilities were given.

Looking back, is there anything about the exam process you wish had been different or something that makes it more accessible for PwDs?

Thanya Nathan: They are providing all sorts of things because a scribe is necessary for writing the exam. That, we are getting. So apart from that, it’s all on us to prepare.

Were there any individuals, like mentors, teachers, or family members, who played a crucial role in your journey?

Thanya Nathan: Yes, my family, my parents and sister, and my senior. They really kept me motivated because choosing a career like the judiciary is perhaps the biggest decision in life. As I told you earlier, anything could happen. I might clear it or not. They never put pressure on me. They were okay either way, which was really nice.

When and where you would be posted?

Thanya Nathan: Initially we have to undergo one year training after that the posting will be allotted. We cannot say where the posting will be. It up to the government. Wherever they send, we will have to join there.

Do you think the legal education system is accessible for students with disabilities? What changes do you think should be made to make it more inclusive?

Thanya Nathan: I would suggest that more accessible study materials be provided. I had to search for such materials on my own. It was hard. So if these students are given the material, it will be convenient for them. If possible, Braille script materials should be provided because if you are reading something on your own, it is a different thing. It will help you to understand things much more clearly.

Do you think the courts are equipped with the adequate infrastructure to enable the judges with disabilities in the dispensation of justice?

Thanya Nathan: They have to make procedural changes and the government has assured that they will make all the necessary arrangements to accommodate. I am sure they will do that.

What message would you like to give to persons with disabilities who aspire to join the judiciary or are currently preparing for it? Any words of advice to other professionals with disabilities who wish to join the legal fraternity?

Thanya Nathan: I would say, never hesitate to come to the judiciary because the Honourable Supreme Court has opened the door for us through a judgment last year. Now, the only thing we have to do is we should take the initiative. We should study, work hard, and maintain consistency. Only then can we enter into this service. Never ever think that you are not capable.

What the Supreme Court said in its 2025 order

Thanya’s achievement comes in the wake of the Supreme Court’s judgment in Re: Recruitment of visually impaired in judicial services, passed on March 3, 2025, where the top court championed inclusivity and held, “Visually impaired candidates cannot be said to be ‘not suitable’ for judicial service and they are eligible to participate in selection for posts in judicial service.”

Persons with disabilities, the bench said, must not face any discrimination in their pursuit of judicial service opportunities. “…instead, there must be affirmative action on behalf of the State to provide an inclusive framework,” it added.

