Why Thane court refused bail despite complainant’s plea to withdraw rape case

The accused’s advocate approached the court this month, stating that the matter had been “compromised” between the parties, and sought bail. (AI-generated Image)

A Thane sessions court recently refused bail to a 27-year-old man accused of rape, holding that an affidavit filed by the complainant seeking to withdraw the allegations because her marriage had been fixed did not undermine the prosecution’s case.

Instead, the court observed that the affidavit indicated the woman feared the impact of the case on her future married life and did not negate the alleged offence.

The 26-year-old complainant, a model and actor, stated in the affidavit that she did not want her prospective husband or his family to learn of the FIR and therefore wished to withdraw the case. The accused relied on the affidavit to seek bail, claiming that the matter had been settled between the parties.