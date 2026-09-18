Man cancels Thailand trip due to health issue, travel agency asked to refund Rs 40,000

The complainant alleged that the company failed to refund the advance amount. (Image generated using AI)

A consumer commission in Kerala recently directed a travel company to refund Rs 40,000 to a man who allegedly cancelled a Thailand tour due to health issues, observing that the company was liable to refund the amount in accordance with the company’s cancellation policy.

President Ravi Susha and members Molykutty Mathew and Sajeesh K P also directed the company to pay Rs 10,000 as compensation for mental agony and Rs 7,000 towards litigation costs.

“The complaint is allowed in part directing the opposite party to refund Rs 40,000 to complainant as the advance amount already paid by the complainant along with Rs 10,000 as compensation for mental agony caused to the complainant and Rs 7,000 as litigation cost within 30 days of receipt of this order,” the order read.