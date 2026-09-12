‘Tender age, need for love’: Jharkhand High Court gives mother custody of 4-year-old girl

The Jharkhand High Court said the child’s comfort, health, education, intellectual development and moral well-being are to be considered while deciding custody. (AI-generated image)

The Jharkhand High Court has handed interim custody of a four-year-old girl to her mother, holding that the child’s welfare and her need for “motherly affection and love” warranted custody with the mother while the main custody proceedings remain pending. The court also noted that the child was born through IVF and that the mother had endured the “pain and sacrifice” associated with it.

Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Sanjay Prasad were on September 7 hearing the mother’s appeal against a November 27, 2025 order of the family court which had rejected her plea for interim custody of her daughter.

“At such tender age, she is in dire need of motherly affection and love, and is not in a position to form an intelligent preference. It is an admitted fact that the child was born through IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation) and the petitioner/appellant has endured the pain and sacrifice associated therewith,” the court said.