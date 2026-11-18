The Calcutta High Court has dismissed a plea filed by tenants challenging their eviction, ruling that obtaining prior written permission from a landlord is “mandatory” before subletting a commercial property, even if the tenancy agreement limits the landlord’s right to refuse such consent.

A bench of Justices Shabbar Rashidi and Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya has held that a composite reading of the agreement made it mandatory for the tenants to obtain the landlord’s prior written permission before subletting the premises.

The court, in its November 12 order, said, “In our opinion, a plausible interpretation of the clauses of the tenancy agreement has been accepted by the trial court as well as the first appellate court since, on a composite reading of the clauses, irrespective of whether the landlord would be entitled or not to refuse permission, it was mandatory for the tenants to obtain prior permission for subletting in writing from the 3 landlord; whereas admittedly no such prior permission was taken by the tenants/appellants.”