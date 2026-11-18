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- Calcutta High Court
The Calcutta High Court has dismissed a plea filed by tenants challenging their eviction, ruling that obtaining prior written permission from a landlord is “mandatory” before subletting a commercial property, even if the tenancy agreement limits the landlord’s right to refuse such consent.
A bench of Justices Shabbar Rashidi and Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya has held that a composite reading of the agreement made it mandatory for the tenants to obtain the landlord’s prior written permission before subletting the premises.
The court, in its November 12 order, said, “In our opinion, a plausible interpretation of the clauses of the tenancy agreement has been accepted by the trial court as well as the first appellate court since, on a composite reading of the clauses, irrespective of whether the landlord would be entitled or not to refuse permission, it was mandatory for the tenants to obtain prior permission for subletting in writing from the 3 landlord; whereas admittedly no such prior permission was taken by the tenants/appellants.”
The petitioners were tenants of the respondent-landlord, where a shop room was rented under a tenancy agreement that permitted subletting subject to certain conditions. The agreement required the tenants to pay the landlord 10 per cent of any salami received from a sub-tenant over and above the initial Rs 25,000.
Salami rent, also known as pagri, position money, or bhada salami, is a traditional tenancy system where an incoming tenant pays a large, one-time upfront lump-sum cash fee (salami or premium) to the landlord or an outgoing tenant, combined with a very low or nominal monthly rent.
However, in the agreement, it is also stipulated that the premises could not be sublet without the landlord’s prior written permission. But the tenant sublet the shop and tendered the agreed 10 per cent share.
The tenant faced refusal from the landlord, who objected to the absence of written permission. The tenants challenged the dismissal of their plea the high court.
In a similar ruling, the Calcutta High Court held that a tenant cannot claim ownership of a property through adverse possession just because he stopped paying rent and the landlord stopped collecting it, and dismissed appeals filed by a man who continued occupying two properties after his father died in 2009.
Justices Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya and Md Shabbar Rashidi were hearing the appeals against a trial court order rejecting the man’s counterclaims in two eviction suits. He argued that the legal heirs of the original landlord had neither demanded rent nor asserted any possession rights over the properties.
“Once inducted as a tenant, one cannot automatically become an adverse possessor merely because no rent is paid by him or claimed by the landlord from him,” the court said on November 13.