Tenant uses ‘fake letter’ to claim IAS officer’s property, court refuses to cancel forgery case

The Allahabad High Court was dealing with a tenant’s plea challenging criminal proceedings against him in an alleged case of forging property documents. (AI-generated Image)

The Allahabad High Court recently refused to quash criminal proceedings against a tenant accused of forging a landowner’s letter to falsely claim ownership of the house he occupied. It held that allegations of preparing a forged document and using it in a civil suit amounted to a criminal offence.

Justice Sanjiv Kumar was dealing with the tenant’s plea seeking to quash criminal proceedings against him, alleging that the complainant is an IAS officer, his wife is an IPS officer, and the FIR was lodged only to put pressure on him in the civil suit.

“It is also submitted…that the first informant is an IAS Officer and his wife is an IPS Officer, both in the Madhya Pradesh cadre; therefore, under their pressure, the investigating officer has filed the charge-sheet without proper investigation and therefore, the entire proceeding is liable to be quashed. Whether the first informant or his wife has put any pressure upon the investigating officer, and if not, and what is its effect, is a matter of appreciation of evidence which is not permissible in this proceeding,” the court said on July 3.