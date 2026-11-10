A 65-year-old widow has won a legal battle to evict her son and daughter-in-law from a room in her Delhi home, where she had allowed them to stay temporarily on an understanding that they would pay Rs 4,000 monthly rent and take care of her. Dismissing their appeal, a district court held that the couple’s own written admission established that they were temporary occupants.

District judge Sumit Dalal of the South West District, Dwarka Courts, was hearing an appeal against a trial court order that had granted the mother possession of the room based on the couple’s clear admission.

“The defendants have admitted that they were permitted to reside in one room ‘temporarily’ out of love and affection. They are, on their own showing, licensees, whose licence was revocable at the will of the plaintiff,” the court observed on November 5.

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The woman told the court that she purchased the 48-square-yard property in Qutub Vihar Phase II, Delhi, in June 2017 for Rs 11.75 lakh. She alleged that she allowed her son and daughter-in-law to occupy one room temporarily, on the understanding that they would pay Rs 4,000 a month, excluding electricity charges, and look after her. They paid for a few months but later stopped, she claimed.

Couple’s statement crucial

The court found that the couple had admitted in their joint written statement, signed by both, that the woman had allowed them to stay in one room temporarily out of love and affection. They also described it as an arrangement for temporary residence and acknowledged her ownership claim.

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The woman alleged that they later refused to vacate despite being asked to do so. She cited quarrels and abuse in May 2024, a complaint at Chhawla police station and a legal notice dated June 29, 2024, asking them to leave.

She filed a suit seeking possession of the room and other reliefs on October 3, 2024. The trial court on June 12 this year directed the couple to hand over possession within seven days. They challenged the order, arguing that their defence had not been considered.

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Blaming their previous lawyer for making the admissions without explaining its implications, the couple claimed that the son had contributed to buying and constructing the house using his earnings and their late father’s retirement funds. The district court rejected the plea, noting that both had signed the written statement and the admission of temporary occupation appeared twice.

The court also noted that the couple had not replied to the woman’s application relying on these admissions, filed in March 2025, and their right to do so was closed in September 2025. Their later attempt to withdraw the admissions and complain against their lawyer was an afterthought, it said. However, the court clarified that the son could pursue an independent title claim through appropriate legal proceedings.

Rs 4,000 rent claim, other defences

The court noted that the woman had claimed to charge a monthly rent of Rs 4,000. The couple called it nominal but did not dispute the amount. It said this was not a specific denial. Even if treated as a tenancy, the court said, the rent exceeded Rs 3,500, the threshold above which the Delhi Rent Control Act does not apply.

The couple had also denied being tenants during the appeal. In either case, they had no subsisting right to occupy the room.

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The court rejected their arguments that the property was agricultural land belonging to the Gaon Sabha and that the civil court lacked jurisdiction. It noted that the dispute concerned a room in a built-up residential property, with no evidence of agricultural use.

It also rejected their claims of long possession and improvements. Since their occupation began with permission, the plea of adverse possession was contradictory. Their vague claims of repairs and renovations did not establish permanent work that could make the licence irrevocable.

The district court dismissed the appeal but clarified that the decree covered only the room marked in red in the site plan, not the entire property, to avoid confusion during execution.