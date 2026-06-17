Telegram blocked: ‘Shocking material’ on platform, Centre tells Delhi High Court

The messaging app has challenged the interim blocking order, stating that it is violative of Article 14.

Written by: Sohini Ghosh
4 min readNew DelhiJun 17, 2026 08:34 PM IST
Telegram blocked: ‘Shocking material’ on platform, Centre tells Delhi High CourtThe government Tuesday temporarily blocked Telegram until June 22. (Credits: Zulfugar Karimov, Unsplash)
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Challenging the government’s June 16 interim blocking order before the Delhi High Court Wednesday, Telegram told the court that it received another order from the Centre cautioning action for “non-compliance” with the blocking directive.

Appearing before the court, the Centre said Telegram was given a hearing on Wednesday following the temporary blocking order and that a final decision is likely to be issued today.

The government Tuesday temporarily blocked Telegram until June 22, after the platform’s “non-responsiveness” in aiding the ongoing probe into the May 3 NEET-UG paper leak and for curbing the spread of fraudulent claims of access to the June 21 re-examination paper by handles on the platform.

The Centre, represented by Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, submitted in court that there is “shocking material” on the platform. He added, orally, “We shudder to imagine a situation where there is public unrest.”

Accusing Telegram of not disclosing certain material before the court, SG Mehta sought time until Thursday to file their response and bring additional material on the court’s record. “There is a host of material which I would like the court to see,” he told the court.

Justice Tejas Karia then inquired if the “complete” blocking of the “application is proportionate”.

Also Read | Telegram failed to curb fraud, fuelled public unrest: What govt’s blocking order says

Responding in the affirmative, SG Mehta said, “I’ll have to show individual users (on the platform)… Several things were there… they were repeatedly told that ‘these… issues are arising repeatedly, please correct your system’, which they failed to do. That’s what I want to bring on record.”

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Justice Karia further inquired orally, “But (blocking) individually (the errant user/channels) is it not possible, technologically?”. SG Mehta then referred to quick proliferation of such erring users.

Telegram, in its petition, sought quashing of the June 16 order by the government, and in the interim, a stay on the order.

Justice Karia, issuing notice on the petition, granted the Centre the liberty to file a reply and supporting documents. The matter will be heard further on Thursday at 2.30 pm.

‘Thrown baby with bathwater’

Telegram, in its petition, submitted that blocking the whole application, “while allowing the proliferation of similar content on other platforms, without any similar, let alone equal measures,” is violative of Article 14.

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Telegram, through its counsel senior advocate Dhruv Mehta, argued that the interim blocking order has not followed the procedure prescribed under the law, and that it suffered from “the vice of non-application of mind”. It submitted that if the interim order itself is faulty, “the final order (too) will suffer the same consequences”.

Also Read | ‘Reliance sabotaging access’: What is BGP hijacking, which Telegram CEO talked about

Stating that there are 150 million users of the platform in India, Telegram added, “… you’ve thrown the baby with the bathwater. Students are getting study material (on the platform), apart from educators… There are business interests (operating out of the platform)… Article 14 (equality) is clearly violated, if not Article 19 (freedom of speech).”

Rebutting Telegram’s submission, SG Mehta said, “material which has been referred (to by the government), it is shocking, you know that. We have been dealing with them since May, we have been receiving complaints since May… for some reason this platform is being (mis)used.”

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Sohini Ghosh
Sohini Ghosh

Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court Professional Profile Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express. Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare). Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others. She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020. With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles: High-Profile Case Coverage She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots. She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy. Signature Style Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system. X (Twitter): @thanda_ghosh ... Read More

 

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