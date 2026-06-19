Telegram Ban in India Case Live Updates: Delhi High Court to deliver judgment

The government on June 16 temporarily blocked Telegram until June 22. (File Photo)

Telegram Ban Judgment: The Delhi High Court on Friday will deliver judgment on the plea filed by the Telegram messaging app challenging Centre’s order to temporarily block the platform until June 22 over NEET paper leak concerns.

What happened during hearing? During the hearing, the Centre told the court that the public interest involved in the matter extends to “crores of students” whose concerns over alleged question paper leaks cannot be ignored. It argued that Telegram’s message editing feature, which allows users to modify the posts, could be misused to create a false impression that examination papers were leaked before the exam. On the decision to temporarily ban the platform, the court asked Centre how the communication rights of the users could be curtailed just because one group of citizens is appearing in examination.

Story continues below this ad Telegram Ban: The Ministry of Electronics and IT blocked Telegram in India until June 22 at the request of the National Testing Agency (NTA), responsible for conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), after the country’s key undergraduate medical entrance exam was cancelled earlier this year due to widespread paper leak allegations and irregularities. Live Updates Jun 19, 2026 10:05 AM IST Telegram Ban in India Case Hearing Live Updates: Judgment at 10:30 AM Justice Tejas Karia will deliver judgment at 10:30 AM.

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