Telegram moves Delhi High Court against ban over NEET paper leak concerns

Telegram ban: The ban on Telegram applies till after a day of NEET’s re-examination, which is scheduled for June 21, following the cancellation of the initial May 3 exam due to a paper leak. (Source: Pexels)

A day after the Centre blocked Telegram until June 22, citing its alleged “non-responsiveness” in aiding the investigation into the May 3 NEET-UG paper leak and to curb false claims of access to the June 21 re-test exam paper, the messaging platform has moved the Delhi High Court for relief. The bench of Justice Tejas Karia will be hearing the matter on Wednesday, June 17.

Telegram is among the most popular personal messaging apps in India, with an estimated 150 million users, behind only Meta’s WhatsApp, which has over 500 million users.

Pavel Durov, founder of ​Telegram, earlier said that by temporarily banning Telegram, Indian authorities have “punished” over ⁠150 million ordinary ​users in India.