Telegram Ban Challenged Hearing Live Updates: Delhi High Court to hear plea

The government on June 16 temporarily blocked Telegram until June 22.(File Photo)

Telegram Ban Challenged Hearing in Delhi High Court: The Delhi High Court on Thursday will hear the plea filed by the Telegram messaging app challenging Centre’s order to temporarily block the platform until June 22 over NEET paper leak concerns. On June 17, a bench of Justice Tejas Karia issued notice to the Centre while posting the matter to Thursday for further hearing.

Telegram Ban: The Ministry of Electronics and IT has blocked Telegram in India until June 22 at the request of the National Testing Agency (NTA), responsible for conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), after the country’s key undergraduate medical entrance exam was cancelled earlier this year due to widespread paper leak allegations and irregularities.

Story continues below this ad It also directed the company to disable, in India, its message-editing feature in respect of messages already posted on the platform until June 30, to address “the specific structural feature through which the platform has been used to fabricate after-the-event ‘paper leak’ evidence in respect of national examinations”. Live Updates Jun 18, 2026 02:12 PM IST Telegram Ban Challenged Hearing in Delhi High Court: Hearing to commence at 2:30 Justice Tejas Karia to shortly hear Telegram's plea against temporary ban.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd