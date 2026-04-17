Telangana MLA defection row: ‘Turncoat’ legislators directed to respond in 3 weeks

The BRS has maintained that the Speaker’s decision to dismiss the disqualification petitions against the MLAs was a mockery of the anti-defection law. (Express File Photo)

Taking into account the pleas filed against the 10 MLAs who won the 2023 Assembly polls on a BRS ticket and are alleged to have soon defected to the ruling Congress party, the Telangana High Court Thursday directed the legislators to file their counter-affidavits within three weeks.

A bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G M Mohiuddin was hearing writ petitions by BRS MLAs challenging the Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar’s dismissal of disqualification pleas against defecting legislators. The court had earlier issued notices to all 10 MLAs.

On Thursday, the counsel for the respondent MLAs sought time to file their counter-affidavits.