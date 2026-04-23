Telangana High Court seeks state response as farmers’ PIL raises concerns over app-based urea supply

The PIL in the Telangana High Court urged the court to order the government to stop ignoring the farmers and fix the urea distribution system. (File Photo)

The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the state government to respond to the issues of urea availability across the state and the hardships farmers face in accessing the urea supply app–concerns that five farmers from Nalgonda district raised in a PIL petition.

A division bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G M Mohiuddin sought a comprehensive response with details of how the government has been addressing the issue of the unavailability of urea, especially in relation to the ongoing war in West Asia.

“File a detailed counter more specially due to the larger concerns in view of the Gulf War and the concerns raised by the farmers,” the bench said.