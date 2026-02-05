Relief for 563 candidates as Telangana High Court upholds TGPSC Group-1 Mains results

The Telengna High Court allowed a batch of appeals against a single-judge order that set aside the results of the TGPSC Group-1 Mains examination.

Written by: Rahul V Pisharody
2 min readHyderabadFeb 5, 2026 11:57 AM IST
A picture of Telangana High CourtThe Telangana High Court ruled that an appeal filed by unsuccessful candidates insisting upon re-conduct of the main examination was fit to be dismissed (File photo for representative use).
The Telangana High Court Thursday set aside the common judgment of a single-judge bench that previously set aside the results of the Telangana Public Service Commission’s (TGPSC) Group-1 Mains examination and directed the TGPSC to re-evaluate the answer scripts within eight months or conduct the exam again.

The Group-1 Mains examination was conducted in October 2024 for filling 563 vacancies.

While allowing the batch of appeals against the judgment dated September 9, 2025, the division bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G M Mohiuddin also ruled that another appeal filed by unsuccessful candidates insisting upon re-conduct of the main examination was fit to be dismissed and, accordingly, dismissed.

In interim relief to Telangana Public Service Commission, HC stays re-evaluation of Group-1 Mains results

The division bench on September 24 granted an interim suspension of the single-judge order, stating that any appointments in the meantime will be subject to the outcome of the writ appeals.

What single-judge bench ordered

In the September 9 judgment, the final marks list and the general ranking list were set aside, and the TGPSC was directed to re-evaluate all the answer scripts by applying the moderation method in terms of Sanjay Singh and Another Vs. U.P.Public Service Commission, Allahabad, manually, and announce the results.

It further directed the TGPSC to take steps to fill the 563 posts. If this was not feasible, the court had said that it was inclined to cancel the Group-1 Mains examination. The Commission was directed to re-conduct the Group-1 Mains for those who have succeeded in the prelims examination. The Commission was also given eight months to complete the exercise.

In the 222-page judgment, the single judge concluded, “the Commission, while conducting the Group-I Mains Examination had not maintained transparency, integrity, acted in a biased manner and deviated their own Rules… The Commission failed in both procedural aspects and evaluation method, which is impermissible. Although there have been two instances of cancellation of Group-1 examination, the Commission has not learnt from its previous experience.”
Rahul V Pisharody
Rahul V Pisharody
Rahul V Pisharody is Assistant Editor with the Indian Express Online and has been reporting for IE on various news developments from Telangana since 2019. He is currently reporting on legal matters from the Telangana High Court.

 

