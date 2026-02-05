Relief for 563 candidates as Telangana High Court upholds TGPSC Group-1 Mains results

The Telangana High Court ruled that an appeal filed by unsuccessful candidates insisting upon re-conduct of the main examination was fit to be dismissed (File photo for representative use).

The Telangana High Court Thursday set aside the common judgment of a single-judge bench that previously set aside the results of the Telangana Public Service Commission’s (TGPSC) Group-1 Mains examination and directed the TGPSC to re-evaluate the answer scripts within eight months or conduct the exam again.

The Group-1 Mains examination was conducted in October 2024 for filling 563 vacancies.

While allowing the batch of appeals against the judgment dated September 9, 2025, the division bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G M Mohiuddin also ruled that another appeal filed by unsuccessful candidates insisting upon re-conduct of the main examination was fit to be dismissed and, accordingly, dismissed.