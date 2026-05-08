Telangana High Court grants NRI husband divorce, orders Rs 1.33 crore alimony to wife battling cancer

Telangana High Court directed the husband to pay Rs 1.33 crore to the wife. (Image generated using AI)

The Telangana High Court recently upheld a divorce granted to an NRI husband on grounds of cruelty and desertion, while directing him to pay Rs 1.33 crore as full and final settlement to his estranged wife suffering from cancer, in terms of an amount earlier agreed upon by the husband during settlement.

A division bench of Justices K Lakshman and B R Madhusudhan Rao dismissed two appeals filed by the wife challenging a 2016 family court order dissolving the marriage and rejecting her plea for restitution of conjugal rights.

“The husband agreed to pay the said amount of Rs 1.33 crore. The wife is 49 years old at present. She is suffering from cancer and she is staying with her parents. Therefore, we are of the considered opinion that there is no possibility of reunion of the parties. She is entitled for the said amount of Rs 1.33 crore,” the court held in its order dated May 5.