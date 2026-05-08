Telangana High Court grants NRI husband divorce, orders Rs 1.33 crore alimony to wife battling cancer
The court directed the husband to pay Rs 1.33 crore as full and final settlement to his estranged wife suffering from cancer, in terms of an amount earlier agreed upon by the husband during settlement.
The Telangana High Court recently upheld a divorce granted to an NRI husband on grounds of cruelty and desertion, while directing him to pay Rs 1.33 crore as full and final settlement to his estranged wife suffering from cancer, in terms of an amount earlier agreed upon by the husband during settlement.
A division bench of Justices K Lakshman and B R Madhusudhan Rao dismissed two appeals filed by the wife challenging a 2016 family court order dissolving the marriage and rejecting her plea for restitution of conjugal rights.
“The husband agreed to pay the said amount of Rs 1.33 crore. The wife is 49 years old at present. She is suffering from cancer and she is staying with her parents. Therefore, we are of the considered opinion that there is no possibility of reunion of the parties. She is entitled for the said amount of Rs 1.33 crore,” the court held in its order dated May 5.
Justices K Lakshman and B R Madhusudhan Rao were hearing the wife’s plea against divorce granted by family court.
Allegations and counter-allegations
The parties married in 1999 and later moved to the United States, where the husband worked as a software professional.
According to the husband, matrimonial disputes began after a few years of marriage, with the wife allegedly abusing him and his family, creating disturbances at home, and humiliating him in front of relatives and friends.
He also accused her of deserting him in 2011 and filing false criminal complaints under Section 498A IPC.
The wife, on the other hand, alleged severe physical and mental harassment by the husband and his family. She claimed she was repeatedly assaulted, forced to undergo abortions, threatened with a gun, and subjected to dowry harassment.
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She also alleged that her husband attempted to strangulate her in 2011 and forcibly obtained her signatures on blank papers.
In 2011, the parties entered into a settlement before a Lok Adalat, where the husband agreed to pay Rs 1.33 crore towards permanent alimony and maintenance, while both sides agreed to seek divorce by mutual consent.
The wife alleged that the husband did not comply with the said award and despite severe harassment caused by the husband, she was ready to lead a happy married life with him.
The wife, therefore, sought a decree in her favour by permitting her to discharge her conjugal obligations as wife and dismiss the divorce petition filed by the husband.
The court observed that cruelty is not defined in any statute, it is a course or conduct of one, which adversely affects the other.
The court noted that the daughter of the couple is residing with her father in USA. The court remarked that there were serious disputes between them and that there was no possibility of reunion of the parties since they had been residing separately for the last 15 years.
It further stated that though the husband made several allegations, he did not examine any witnesses and he did not file any documents as proof.
The bench also took note of the wife’s medical condition, observing that she was presently suffering from cancer.
The court noted that the wife had filed an application for dissolution of marriage and the child’s custody before a court in USA, which came to be dismissed. The high court, therefore, remarked that the wife was also interested in obtaining a decree of divorce.
“There are allegations and counter allegations against each other stating that they have not cooperated in obtaining decree of divorce. However, there is no dispute with regard to the husband agreeing to pay an amount of Rs.1.33 Crores,” the court observed.
Rs 1.33 crore alimony
The court remarked that there were serious allegations against each other and that there was no change in the attitude of the parties, thereby not being in a position to lead a marital life.
It therefore dismissed the wife’s plea for restitution of conjugal rights and upheld the order dissolving the marriage between the couple.
The court directed the husband to pay Rs 1.33 crore to the wife.
The court directed the husband to pay the amount within three months towards full and final settlement, including maintenance and permanent alimony, failing which the wife would be at liberty to initiate legal proceedings for recovery.
Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience.
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