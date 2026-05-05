‘Not chattels’: Telangana High Court slams ‘unprecedented’ order banning wife from approaching husband amid divorce plea

The assumption that the wife has mental illness can only be arrived at on the basis of medical records, the Telangana High Court said, while setting aside the injunction. (AI-generated image)

Telangana High Court news: Terming the directions as unusual and unprecedented, the Telangana High Court recently set aside a family court’s order restraining a wife from going anywhere near her husband during the pendency of their divorce petition, citing behavioural and psychological issues.

A bench of Justices Moushumi Bhattacharya and Gadi Praveen Kumar allowed an appeal filed by the wife challenging an interim injunction granted in favour of the husband in the divorce proceedings.

Justices Moushumi Bhattacharya and Gadi Praveen Kumar pointed out that radical assumptions can have serious social and professional consequences for an individual. Justices Moushumi Bhattacharya and Gadi Praveen Kumar pointed out that radical assumptions can have serious social and professional consequences for an individual.

“To say the least, this kind of restraint is unusual and unprecedented. We are considering the lives of two individuals – and not chattels – whose movement or mobility can be blocked by orders of Court,” the Telangana High Court remarked in its order dated April 24.