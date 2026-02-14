‘Not a prerequisite’: Telangana HC rules criminal case not needed to prove cruelty in divorce

Telangana High Court passed the order while setting aside a lower court’s order and allowed a family court appeal filed by a woman to dissolve her marriage of 13 years. 

Written by: Rahul V Pisharody
4 min readHyderabadFeb 14, 2026 04:23 PM IST
The Telangana High Court also dismissed an appeal filed by the man and confirmed the lower court's direction to him to return all the gold ornaments (over 130 grams) and an amount of Rs 5.5 lakh that he received at the time of their wedding.
Rejecting the assumption that a criminal case must necessarily be lodged before cruelty can be accepted in a divorce case, the Telangana High Court on February 10 set aside a lower court’s order and allowed a family court appeal filed by a woman to dissolve her marriage of 13 years.

At the same time, the court also dismissed an appeal filed by the man and confirmed the lower court’s direction to him to return all the gold ornaments (over 130 grams) and an amount of Rs 5.5 lakh that he received at the time of their wedding.

In the judgment granting dissolution of marriage, the Division Bench of Justices K Lakshman and Vakiti Ramakrishna Reddy held that the marriage between the couple “has become emotionally dead, totally unworkable, beyond salvage and has broken down irretrievably” in the last 12 years.

The couple was married in 2013 and separated the same year. Two years later, the wife filed for divorce on the grounds of cruelty in 2015.

The husband, meanwhile, denied the allegations and filed a counter-claim for the restitution of conjugal rights. The family court in 2018 dismissed the divorce petition and allowed the husband’s counter-claim, and also ordered him to return to the wife Rs 5.5 lakh in cash and gold ornaments weighing over 130 grams that he received during their wedding. The court also had directed the wife to join the husband within three months and lead a conjugal life.

While the appellant argued before the division bench that the family court failed to recognise that she was subjected to cruelty and harassment and there were no chances of reunion, the respondent claimed that the absence of any criminal complaint by the wife during the marriage indicated that the plea of cruelty was a fabricated ground created only for the purpose of securing a decree of divorce.

‘Criminal proceedings not prerequisite to prove cruelty’ 

After considering the submissions by both parties and examining the record, the court found that the woman “categorically” established several incidents, supported by her deposition and corroborative material, to indicate instances of physical and mental cruelty, including physical aggression, verbal abuse, unwarranted suspicion, public humiliation, and demands for additional dowry, while creating a hostile environment for her within the matrimonial home.

Such conduct, affecting the mental peace of the petitioner, clearly falls within the ambit of “cruelty” under Section 13(1) (ia) of the Act, the bench stated. The court also noted that the allegation of cruelty raised by the woman cannot be discarded merely on the ground that no criminal complaint was lodged. It said that the Supreme Court and this court have repeatedly held that initiation of criminal proceedings is not a prerequisite to prove cruelty in matrimonial matters.

The court remarked that many women in matrimonial disputes refrain from filing criminal complaints due to social pressure, stigma or with the hope of reconciliation.

“The personal choice of a woman to avoid criminal litigation cannot be construed as acceptance of cruelty or condonation of ill-treatment.” The court held that the lower court’s reasoning that cruelty cannot be presumed in the absence of a criminal complaint is legally untenable.

The bench noted that the man and woman were at loggerheads right from the inception of their marriage, and the marriage never took off, and they were unable to patch up their differences in the last 12 years. The bench underscored that the marriage was virtually shattered and had become dead wood, with no further chance of a rapprochement. “Both parties have crossed the point of no return. A workable solution is certainly not possible.”

Setting aside the lower court’s decree for restitution of conjugal rights as unsustainable in law, the bench noted that “A spouse, who has been subjected to cruelty, cannot, either in law or equity, be compelled to resume cohabitation. Under Section 9 of the Act, the burden lies squarely on the respondent to prove that the petitioner withdrew from his society without reasonable cause.” Here, since cruelty is established on record, the reasonable cause stands proved and the very foundation for the grant of restitution of conjugal rights collapses, the bench noted.

 

Rahul V Pisharody
Rahul V Pisharody
Rahul V Pisharody is Assistant Editor with the Indian Express Online and has been reporting for IE on various news developments from Telangana since 2019. He is currently reporting on legal matters from the Telangana High Court. Rahul started his career as a journalist in 2011 with The New Indian Express and worked in different roles at the Hyderabad bureau for over 8 years. As Deputy Metro Editor, he was in charge of the Hyderabad bureau of the newspaper and coordinated with the team of city reporters, district correspondents, other centres and internet desk for over three years. A native of Palakkad in Kerala, Rahul has a Master's degree in Communication (Print and New Media) from the University of Hyderabad and a Bachelor's degree in Business Management from PSG College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore. ... Read More

 

