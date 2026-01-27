Telangana High Court refuses to stay 90-day notice rule for movie ticket price hikes

The Telangana High Court observed that the interim order had not affected the release of the Chiranjeevi-starrer 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu'.

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday declined to interfere with a single-judge bench’s interim order directing the state to notify any movie ticket price hikes at least 90 days before the movie’s release date.

A division bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G M Mohiuddin ruled that the issues raised by the appellant should be settled in the ongoing writ petition before the single-judge bench rather than through an appeal against the interim directions.

“It appears that the interim order has not affected the release of the subject movie so far as the appellant is concerned. Therefore, we do not find any reason to entertain this appeal against the interim order,” the court observed, granting liberty to the appellant and other parties to agitate the issues involved in the writ petition. “Considering the issues involved, we request the learned writ court to hear the matter expeditiously upon completion of pleadings,” the court ordered.