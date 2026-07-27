‘63 contempt cases’: Telangana High Court orders removal of powerful state govt agency chief

The order came after the court expressed dissatisfaction with Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency chief A V Ranganath’s apology in a contempt matter

Written by: Nikhila Henry
3 min readJul 27, 2026 05:43 PM IST
The order to replace Ranganath as HYDRAA chief came amid a long-drawn standoff between the court and the agency.The order to replace Ranganath as HYDRAA chief came amid a long-drawn standoff between the court and the agency.
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The Telangana High Court on Monday directed the Chief Secretary of the state to relieve IPS officer A V Ranganath from his post as the head of the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) and appoint a suitable replacement.

The order came after the court expressed dissatisfaction with the officer’s apology in a contempt matter. Observing that it was not appropriate for a senior official to face as many as 63 contempt cases, the court observed that Ranganath should be replaced.

Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti, while passing the order, instructed the state government to ensure compliance and appoint a new officer to head the HYDRAA.

HYDRAA, which is tasked with preventing the “unauthorised takeover of government land” and has a police station attached to it, is considered one of the key initiatives of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The order to replace Ranganath as HYDRAA chief came amid a long-drawn standoff between the court and the agency.

On July 24, the Telangana High Court had observed that it was not satisfied with the affidavit that Ranganath filed in response to a case filed by Shanta Ram Constructions Pvt Ltd. The affidavit did not have an apology for the contempt of court, Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti had observed. In the case, the construction company alleged that HYDRAA was “illegally interfering” in its 40 acres despite a court order in its favour.

‘Law unto himself’

The court had observed that Ranganath “has become a law unto himself, suddenly becomes an all-pervading authority and interferes with the administration of justice and does not comply with the orders of the court.” The court called HYDRAA’s actions “unprecedented and unheard of in the history of the high court”. On the same day, the judge ordered Ranganath to file a detailed affidavit apologising for violating court orders and giving an assurance that HYDRAA would not enter the disputed property again.

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The court had observed that other government agencies were approaching HYDRAA for resolution of their disputes. “Why are revenue, irrigation, GHMC approaching him (Ranganath)? Have they become toothless? It has become regular for him to flout orders and he is espousing everybody’s cause with a single order (of HYDRAA), bypassing all authorities and departments,” Justice Anil Kumar said.

The judge added then that HYDRAA should realise that they are not extra-constitutional authorities. “If these acts are let go, then there would be no rule of law and the majesty of the court would be at peril. There would be a mockery of court orders,” the judge added.

HYDRAA is facing many contempt cases over allegations of unlawfully demolishing structures. The current dispute started with the company, Shanta Ram Constructions Pvt Ltd, telling the court that both a civil court and a division bench of the High Court had decided an ownership dispute in its favour.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Nikhila Henry
Nikhila Henry

Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. With a career spanning 17 years, she has established herself as an authoritative voice on South Indian affairs, specialising in the complex intersections of politics, education, and social justice. Experience & Career: Nikhila commenced her journalism career in 2007 as an education correspondent for The Times of India in Hyderabad,where she gained recognition for her coverage of student politics. Her professional trajectory includes a four-year tenure at The Hindu, where she focused on minority affairs and social welfare. In 2019, she took on a leadership role as the South Bureau Chief for The Quint, where she directed regional coverage across all five South Indian states. Her expansive career also includes a tenure at the BBC in New Delhi and contributions to prestigious international outlets such as The Sunday Times (London) and HuffPost India. Expertise & Focus Areas Nikhila’s reportage is marked by a deep-seated understanding of grassroots movements and institutional policy. Her core focus areas include: Regional Politics: Comprehensive analysis of the socio-political dynamics across South India. Education & Student Movements: Chronicling the evolution of Indian academics and the rise of youth activism. Minority Affairs: Rigorous reporting on the welfare, rights, and challenges facing marginalized communities. National Beat: Elevating regional stories to national prominence through investigative and on-ground reporting. Authoritativeness & Trust A respected figure in Indian media, Nikhila is not only a seasoned reporter but also an accomplished author and editor. She authored the critically acclaimed book The Ferment: Youth Unrest in India and edited Caste is Not a Rumour, a collection of writings by Rohith Vemula. Her dual background in daily news reporting and long-form authorship allows her to provide readers with a nuanced, historically-informed perspective on contemporary Indian society. Find all stories by Nikhila Henry here. ... Read More

 

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