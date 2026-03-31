From Rs 17,500 to Rs 1.12 lakh: Telangana High Court restores Old Pension Scheme for retired judge

The Telangana High Court has directed the authorities concerned, including the chief controller, pensions, at the Central Pension Accounting Office, to process and implement the pension of former high court judge Justice G Sri Devi under the old pension scheme (OPS).
A division bench of Justices P Sam Koshy and Narsing Rao Nandikonda delivered the judgment on March 16 after finding that the former judge was receiving a significantly lower pension than her actual entitlement due to an administrative oversight.
Former judge Devi originally served as a judicial officer in Uttar Pradesh and was elevated to the position of judge at the Allahabad High Court in November 2018. In May 2019, she was transferred to the Telangana High Court, where she served until her superannuation on October 9, 2022.
Upon her retirement, although she was entitled to benefits from Telangana under OPS, consistent with her service history in Uttar Pradesh, she was mistakenly registered under the New Pension Scheme (NPS), also known as the Contributory Pension Scheme. The court noted a stark contrast in the pension amounts resulting from this error.
“On retirement, the petitioner was being paid a paltry sum of around Rs.17,500/- per month towards pension as against her actual entitlement of Rs.1,12,500/- under the Old Pension Scheme,” the bench noted.
The former judge approached the high court after repeated correspondence with the department failed to yield results. During the proceedings, the State of Telangana and the Office of the Accountant General scrutinised the claim and confirmed that the petitioner was indeed entitled to the OPS based on the option she exercised while serving in Uttar Pradesh.
The counsel for the petitioner informed the court that she has already refunded the contributions she received under the NPS, and funds held with HDFC Bank have been returned to the state treasury.
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The additional solicitor general of India (ASGI) presented a correspondence dated March 13, 2026, confirming that the principal accountant general has issued the necessary approvals and calculations for the pension and arrears.
The division bench then noted that while the final implementation is subject to sanction from the President of India, the process must be prioritised. The court emphasised the need for a swift resolution, stating that the pension “would be implemented as expeditiously as possible, preferably within an outer limit of eight weeks from today”.
The writ petition was disposed of with no order as to costs, ensuring that the former judge receives her full retirement benefits, including all arrears from the date of her retirement.
Rahul V Pisharody is Assistant Editor with the Indian Express Online and has been reporting for IE on various news developments from Telangana since 2019. He is currently reporting on legal matters from the Telangana High Court.
Rahul started his career as a journalist in 2011 with The New Indian Express and worked in different roles at the Hyderabad bureau for over 8 years. As Deputy Metro Editor, he was in charge of the Hyderabad bureau of the newspaper and coordinated with the team of city reporters, district correspondents, other centres and internet desk for over three years.
A native of Palakkad in Kerala, Rahul has a Master's degree in Communication (Print and New Media) from the University of Hyderabad and a Bachelor's degree in Business Management from PSG College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore. ... Read More