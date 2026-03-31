From Rs 17,500 to Rs 1.12 lakh: Telangana High Court restores Old Pension Scheme for retired judge

The Telangana High Court has ordered authorities to process Justice G Sri Devi’s pension under the Old Pension Scheme after finding her current entitlement significantly undervalued.

The Telangana High Court has directed the authorities concerned, including the chief controller, pensions, at the Central Pension Accounting Office, to process and implement the pension of former high court judge Justice G Sri Devi under the old pension scheme (OPS).

A division bench of Justices P Sam Koshy and Narsing Rao Nandikonda delivered the judgment on March 16 after finding that the former judge was receiving a significantly lower pension than her actual entitlement due to an administrative oversight.

Former judge Devi originally served as a judicial officer in Uttar Pradesh and was elevated to the position of judge at the Allahabad High Court in November 2018. In May 2019, she was transferred to the Telangana High Court, where she served until her superannuation on October 9, 2022.