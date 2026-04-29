‘Fairness extends to compensation’: Telangana High Court orders to review claims of landless Karimnagar farmers

The petitioners contended that despite submitting representations in 2017 and 2018 seeking payout on par with patta landowners, the authorities failed to take any decision. (Image generated using AI)

Telangana High Court news: Emphasising that fairness in land acquisition must go beyond mere issuance of notifications and awards, the Telangana High Court has held that deprivation of property must follow a just, fair and reasonable procedure, including proper consideration of compensation claims, and directed the authorities to revisit long-pending representations of landless assignees.

Justice Vakiti Ramakrishna Reddy was hearing a writ petition filed by Yava Narsaiah and other landless assignees seeking a declaration that the action of the authorities in not paying compensation for their acquired lands on par with private patta lands was illegal, arbitrary and unjust.

Justice Vakiti Ramakrishna Reddy held that in cases involving economically weaker or illiterate persons, courts may adopt a liberal approach. (AI-enhanced image) Justice Vakiti Ramakrishna Reddy held that in cases involving economically weaker or illiterate persons, courts may adopt a liberal approach. (AI-enhanced image)

“Acquisition of land results in deprivation of property, and though the right to property is no longer a fundamental right, it still continues to be a valuable constitutional right under Article 300A of the Constitution of India. Any deprivation thereof must be in accordance with a just, fair and reasonable procedure,” the Telangana High Court said on April 23.