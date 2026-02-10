HC asks Telangana to respond to plea on illegal Bangladeshis, Rohingya in Hyderabad

The petitioner had approached the Hyderabad police seeking to know what the government intended to do with the nearly 7,000 illegal immigrants in the city.

Written by: Rahul V Pisharody
3 min readHyderabadUpdated: Feb 10, 2026 06:27 PM IST
The petitioner, advocate K Karuna Sagar, had approached the high court earlier last month, complaining against the police authorities' refusal to grant permission to hold a public event, 'Dharma Raksha Sabha.
The Telangana High Court on Tuesday sought the state government’s stance on a writ petition that alleged the state’s inaction on a representation submitted by the petitioner seeking immediate steps for identification, verification and deportation of illegal Bangladesh nationals and Rohingya Muslims living in Hyderabad. Ordering the state to come up with its response within three weeks, Justice E V Venugopal also directed that the central government be made a party to the case.

The petitioner, advocate K Karuna Sagar, had approached the high court earlier last month, complaining against the police authorities’ refusal to grant permission to hold a public event, ‘Dharma Raksha Sabha’, in Hyderabad’s Balapur locality to make the public aware of the presence of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar in Hyderabad.

In response to the petition, the government pleader for Home had submitted written instructions before the court stating that Balapur was a communally sensitive locality and, with around 6,993 Rohingya Muslims living in 26 camps there as of October 30, 2025, it was not advisable to permit the public event to be held there.

While the court directed the event to be conducted with stringent conditions, the petitioner approached the city police commissioner and the director general of police, urging them to take necessary action against such illegal immigrants living in Hyderabad, and more particularly Balapur, as admitted by the state.

As there was no action, the petitioner approached the high court with the present plea.

‘State failed to ensure illegal immigrants were deported’

Senior counsel L Ravichander, appearing for the petitioner, and advocate Deepak Misra, submitted that the petitioner’s representation to the police authorities only sought to know what the government intended to do with nearly 7,000 illegal immigrants in the city and act upon it.

Justice Venugopal sought to know the stance of the Union government regarding the matter. Upon being informed that the Union government was not a party in the case, the judge directed that it be made one. The senior counsel argued that the state government has already admitted that nearly 7,000 illegal immigrants were residing in the Balapur area of the city.

Adding that it was the duty of the state government to ensure that not a single illegal immigrant lives within the state, he sought directions of the court to the respondent police authorities to consider the petitioner’s representation and act upon it. He further alleged that the state government had not only failed in ensuring the illegal immigrants were deported but also chose to remain silent to the petitioner’s representation.

The judge then granted three weeks to the state government to respond.

Rahul V Pisharody
Rahul V Pisharody
