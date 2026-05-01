7-year separation for PhD at IIT not ‘desertion’: Telangana High Court overturns decade-old divorce decree

Most of the testimony relied on by the husband related to older disputes, many of them dating back to before he left for Chennai, the Telangana High Court pointed out. (AI-generated image)

Telangana High Court news: A seven-year PhD journey at IIT Madras that physically separated a couple could not by itself dissolve their marriage, the Telangana High Court has ruled, setting aside a decade-old divorce decree and holding that academic distance is not legal desertion.

Allowing an appeal filed by the wife, a bench of Justices K Lakshman and B R Madhusudhan Rao set aside a 2016 order of the Hyderabad family court which had granted divorce to the husband on grounds of cruelty and desertion.

“We are of the view that the learned Family Court findings are perverse and the same are liable to be set aside,” the Telangana High Court said on April 29.