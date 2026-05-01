7-year separation for PhD at IIT not ‘desertion’: Telangana High Court overturns decade-old divorce decree
Shortly after completing his PhD, the husband sent legal notices and moved the family court in 2011 seeking divorce under the Hindu Marriage Act, citing cruelty and desertion, the Telangana High Court noted.
Telangana High Court news: A seven-year PhD journey at IIT Madras that physically separated a couple could not by itself dissolve their marriage, the Telangana High Court has ruled, setting aside a decade-old divorce decree and holding that academic distance is not legal desertion.
Allowing an appeal filed by the wife, a bench of Justices K Lakshman and B R Madhusudhan Rao set aside a 2016 order of the Hyderabad family court which had granted divorce to the husband on grounds of cruelty and desertion.
“We are of the view that the learned Family Court findings are perverse and the same are liable to be set aside,” the Telangana High Court said on April 29.
The couple married in February 1995 and had a son two years later. Their relationship, as the court records show, went through phases – periods of living together interspersed with stretches of separation.
Things took a decisive turn in 2003 when the husband moved to Chennai to pursue a PhD at IIT Madras. What was meant to be a three-year programme stretched to seven, ending only in 2010.
During those years, the wife stayed back in Hyderabad with their child. That arrangement, which may have seemed practical at the time, later became the cornerstone of the husband’s case that she had effectively deserted him by refusing to relocate.
He also accused her of being unreasonable, alleging that she pressured him over career choices and family arrangements.
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Justices K Lakshman and B R Madhusudhan Rao said there was little to show sustained or serious misconduct in the marriage during the years that mattered.
From notices to divorce
In 2011, shortly after completing his PhD, the husband sent legal notices and moved the family court seeking divorce under the Hindu Marriage Act, citing cruelty and desertion.
A key factor that weighed with the court was the wife’s consistent stand that she was willing to live with her husband and had never intended to end the relationship. She also told the court that she had not stopped him from meeting their son.
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That, the bench said, cuts against the idea of “desertion”, which in law requires not just physical separation but a clear intention to permanently walk away from the marriage.
In the end, the Telangana High Court allowed the appeal, set aside the family court’s order, and dismissed the husband’s divorce petition.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
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