Telangana High Court directs state to clarify stance on anti-trafficking SOPs under Immoral Traffic Act

In its plea, Prajwala sought the setting aside of a lower court's May 2025 order that directed it to admit a 35-year-old woman, despite the fact that she was an organiser of a brothel and an accused in human trafficking offences.

Written by: Rahul V Pisharody
3 min readUpdated: Feb 11, 2026 10:56 AM IST
TelanganaThe case was adjourned for further hearing on February 24.
Make us preferred source on Google

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday asked the state government to clarify if it would adopt the draft Standard Operating Procedure handed over to it by a petitioner or come up with its own while hearing a writ petition seeking the establishment of SOPs for effective implementation of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

A Division Bench of Justice P Sam Koshy and Justice Narsing Rao Nandikonda granted the state government time till February 24 to file an affidavit in this regard and, if necessary, formulate any effective changes to the draft SOP given by the petitioner.

The writ petition filed by NGO Prajwala, an anti-trafficking organisation working on the issue of sex trafficking and sex crimes, primarily sought the setting aside of a lower court’s order of May 2025 that directed it to admit a 35-year-old woman, despite the fact that she was an organiser of a brothel and an accused in human trafficking offences.

Prajwala also urged appropriate directions or guidelines for all magistrates to avoid issuing mechanical orders of remand or admission to protective homes, by distinguishing between victims or those who need protection and organisers or those who should face judicial custody or corrective institutions for the crime.

The petition also sought directions to the Telangana director general of police to instruct all station house officers and investigating officers to ensure that individuals already identified as organisers or traffickers are not treated as victims.

On Tuesday, the court noted that Prajwala’s counsel, Advocate Deepak Misra, had already submitted a set of draft SOPs to it, which were handed over to the government’s legal team for review on December 17.

The draft SOP, the counsel contended, identified various “tell-tale” signs by which victims can be distinguished from perpetrators. Senior Counsel L Ravichander, representing the petitioner NGO, argued that it is necessary to distinguish victims from perpetrators, or else victims’ rehabilitation efforts will fail due to exposure to and influence by perpetrators.

Story continues below this ad

The court then ordered the government pleaders to obtain formal instructions and file an affidavit from a competent government officer “accepting the draft SOPs forwarded by the petitioner or come up with a proposal by the Government itself in this regard.”

The case was adjourned for further hearing on February 24.

Rahul V Pisharody
Rahul V Pisharody
twitter

Rahul V Pisharody is Assistant Editor with the Indian Express Online and has been reporting for IE on various news developments from Telangana since 2019. He is currently reporting on legal matters from the Telangana High Court. Rahul started his career as a journalist in 2011 with The New Indian Express and worked in different roles at the Hyderabad bureau for over 8 years. As Deputy Metro Editor, he was in charge of the Hyderabad bureau of the newspaper and coordinated with the team of city reporters, district correspondents, other centres and internet desk for over three years. A native of Palakkad in Kerala, Rahul has a Master's degree in Communication (Print and New Media) from the University of Hyderabad and a Bachelor's degree in Business Management from PSG College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
India-US trade
White House quietly revises India-US trade deal fact sheet, drops 'certain pulses'
Rajpal Yadav
'Rajpal Yadav's house was like a langar for strugglers': Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalls help; composer pledges Rs 1.1 cr to jailed actor
After taking permission from the Speaker, Ramkisoon responded in Hindi, further naming the Opposition member
‘Vishay woh tay karein, main jawab dunga’: Guyana minister stuns Parliament by switching to Hindi
Babar Azam T20 World Cup strike rate
T20 World Cup: Why Babar Azam and his Baba Adam-era strike rates are a headache for Pakistan
Trade framework gives India room to navigate but tilts ground in US favour
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: India-US deal is one-sided. It creates vulnerabilities
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
India-US trade
White House quietly revises India-US trade deal fact sheet, drops 'certain pulses'
Sergei Ryabkov
Hope US-India trade agreement won’t mean Delhi-Moscow ties suffer: Russia
Rajpal Yadav
'Rajpal Yadav's house was like a langar for strugglers': Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalls help; composer pledges Rs 1.1 cr to jailed actor
Govinda and Sunita Ahuja are hoping their marriage to get fixed.
From cheating rumors to 'Jai Mata Di': How Govinda, Sunita Ahuja are fixing their marriage
After taking permission from the Speaker, Ramkisoon responded in Hindi, further naming the Opposition member
‘Vishay woh tay karein, main jawab dunga’: Guyana minister stuns Parliament by switching to Hindi
AI proof jobs dry cleaners income
‘AI-proof jobs’: woman says local dry cleaners earn over Rs 2 lakh a month, triggers debate
Babar Azam T20 World Cup strike rate
T20 World Cup: Why Babar Azam and his Baba Adam-era strike rates are a headache for Pakistan
India Vice Captain Axar Patel in action during T20 World Cup 2026 match vs USA. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)
Axar Patel - the trusted deputy, and man for every season and situation
Trade framework gives India room to navigate but tilts ground in US favour
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: India-US deal is one-sided. It creates vulnerabilities
stuart russell interview part 1
Expert Explains | 'AI was trained to imitate humans. It learnt survival'
blood sugar
'Is a blood sugar reading of 156 normal 2 hours after eating?'
Samsung Unpacked 2026
Samsung to launch AI-supercharged Galaxy S26 lineup on February 25
Advertisement
Must Read
T20 World Cup: Why Babar Azam and his Baba Adam-era strike rates are a headache for Pakistan
Babar Azam T20 World Cup strike rate
Axar Patel - the trusted deputy, and man for every season and situation
India Vice Captain Axar Patel in action during T20 World Cup 2026 match vs USA. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)
T20 World Cup: Before India clash, Pakistan get in the groove with comprehensive win over USA
Pakistan handed USA a defeat by 32 runs in the T20 World Cup Group A match in Colombo. (PHOTO: AP)
Samsung to launch AI-supercharged Galaxy S26 lineup on February 25
Samsung Unpacked 2026
‘India’s bet on smaller AI models may overlook CPUs’: Ziroh Labs CEO Hrishikesh Dewan
Ziroh Labs
The making of MX Master 4: How Logitech designed a premium wireless mouse with haptic vibrations
Logitech MX master (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
'Is a blood sugar reading of 156 normal 2 hours after eating?'
blood sugar
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘Vishay woh tay karein, main jawab dunga’: Guyana minister stuns Parliament by switching to Hindi
After taking permission from the Speaker, Ramkisoon responded in Hindi, further naming the Opposition member
‘AI-proof jobs’: woman says local dry cleaners earn over Rs 2 lakh a month, triggers debate
AI proof jobs dry cleaners income
'Was still such a happy girl': Teigan, the wheelchair-using Puppy Bowl XXII viral rescue dog, who died before episode aired
Teigan Puppy Bowl XXII
Techie couple gets divorce after man forces wife to quit job to take care of his ill mother: ‘They emotionally abused her’
Indian techie couple divorce
‘Military-style’ cash truck ambush rocks Italy during Winter Olympics; viral video shows ‘wall of flames’ on highway
cash truck ambush in Italy
Feb 11: Latest News
Advertisement