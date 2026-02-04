Telangana High Court demands detailed ‘Excel sheet’ proof that Old City Metro won’t damage heritage precincts

The bench gave the respondents three weeks to file an affidavit containing all relevant details. (Credit: Instagram/ltmetrohyd)

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the state government and the Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) to file a detailed affidavit clarifying whether any construction currently underway is affecting heritage structures or their surrounding precincts as part of Phase-2 of the metro rail in the old city of Hyderabad.

While seeking all relevant details to be shared in an Excel sheet, the bench called for the current stage of the application process, permission to undertake the construction activity, and an indication of whether the Heritage Conservation Committee was fully constituted and currently functional.

The Division Bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G M Mohiuddin was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition filed by the Act Public Welfare Foundation (APWF) that urged the court to halt HAML’s Phase-2 construction within the Charminar and Falaknuma heritage precincts in the old city.