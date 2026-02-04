Telangana High Court demands detailed ‘Excel sheet’ proof that Old City Metro won’t damage heritage precincts
While the Telangana Government claimed that only 3 declared heritage structures are affected, the petitioners said many "un-notified" structures are at risk, and that work is starting without approval of a functional Heritage Conservation Committee.
The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the state government and the Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) to file a detailed affidavit clarifying whether any construction currently underway is affecting heritage structures or their surrounding precincts as part of Phase-2 of the metro rail in the old city of Hyderabad.
While seeking all relevant details to be shared in an Excel sheet, the bench called for the current stage of the application process, permission to undertake the construction activity, and an indication of whether the Heritage Conservation Committee was fully constituted and currently functional.
The Division Bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G M Mohiuddin was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition filed by the Act Public Welfare Foundation (APWF) that urged the court to halt HAML’s Phase-2 construction within the Charminar and Falaknuma heritage precincts in the old city.
On Wednesday, the Additional Advocate General, Md Imran Khan, representing the state government and the HAML, presented a brief PowerPoint on the 7-km route of the proposed metro corridor Phase 2 to demonstrate that structures protected under the Telangana Heritage Act, 2017, were not being affected.
Khan submitted that only two grade-3 heritage structures and one grade-1 heritage structure along the proposed corridor would be affected. Khan also submitted that several other structures existed, but they were not officially declared.
Advocate Immaneni Rama Rao, on behalf of the petitioners, contended that excavation and related works were already being carried out without approval from the Heritage Conservation Committee or any supervision by the director of the Heritage Telangana Department.
He argued that such a committee does not exist and has not yet been constituted.
Khan responded by saying that the government was in the process of reconstituting the committee and reiterated that all works will be carried out only after securing the necessary statutory permissions.
The bench refused to pass any observations when Khan brought to the court’s notice that a narrative had already been created in the public domain that the high court had stayed all works pertaining to Metro Rail Phase-2 in the old city.
The bench adjourned the matter for further hearing on March 3.
Rahul V Pisharody is Assistant Editor with the Indian Express Online and has been reporting for IE on various news developments from Telangana since 2019. He is currently reporting on legal matters from the Telangana High Court.
Rahul started his career as a journalist in 2011 with The New Indian Express and worked in different roles at the Hyderabad bureau for over 8 years. As Deputy Metro Editor, he was in charge of the Hyderabad bureau of the newspaper and coordinated with the team of city reporters, district correspondents, other centres and internet desk for over three years.
A native of Palakkad in Kerala, Rahul has a Master's degree in Communication (Print and New Media) from the University of Hyderabad and a Bachelor's degree in Business Management from PSG College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore. ... Read More