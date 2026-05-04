Telangana High Court shields actor Ashu Reddy from ‘irreversible’ digital harm, bars publication of defamatory content

Telangana High Court news: Drawing a firm line between free speech and reputational harm in the digital age, the Telangana High Court has stepped in to protect Ashu Reddy, a Telugu actor and social media influencer, from what it described as potentially “irreversible” damage caused by the continued circulation of allegedly defamatory content across television, social media and online platforms.
Justice P Sam Koshy was hearing a civil revision petition filed by actress Venkata Aswini Reddy Koyya, also known as Ashu Reddy, challenging a trial court order dated April 28, which refused to grant her urgent interim relief.
Justice P Sam Koshy reaffirmed that the right to privacy is a broad constitutional guarantee.
“The petitioner has placed material to demonstrate that the impugned publications, if permitted to continue, would result in irreversible harm to her privacy, reputation and livelihood,” the Telangana High Court said on April 29, restraining more than 30 respondents, including people and media platforms, from publishing or disseminating any material that could further harm her reputation until a trial court decides her injunction plea.
This court is conscious that freedom of speech and expression under Article 19(1)(a) is a cherished constitutional value.
However, the said right is not absolute and is subject to reasonable restrictions under Article 19(2), including in relation to defamation and other legitimate interests, the Telangana High Court stated.
In matters where the content complained of pertains predominantly to private life and is projected in a manner which is prima facie defamatory and sensational, the balance of convenience would ordinarily tilt in favour of protecting the dignity and privacy of the individual, at least till the competent court adjudicates the issue on merits.
Once a narrative is repeatedly circulated through multiple platforms, the petitioner may be subjected to continuing public judgment and stigma which cannot be meaningfully undone even if she ultimately succeeds in the suit.
Therefore, an interim restraint is needed until the trial court decides the injunction application, so that justice is protected and the case does not become meaningless.
From FIR to viral narrative
Reddy shot to fame following her stint on Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 (2019) and Bigg Boss Non-Stop.
At the heart of the dispute lies a series of reports, videos, and online posts linked to a First Information Report (FIR) dated April 20.
According to the petitioner, these materials painted her in a deeply negative light, casting her as a “villain” and imputing questionable character, leading to widespread reputational fallout.
Her counsel argued that the content, amplified across YouTube channels, television broadcasts, and digital platforms, had already begun affecting her professional engagements in films, web series, and brand endorsements.
The civil suit filed before the XI additional chief judge, City Civil Court, Hyderabad, sought both mandatory and perpetual injunctions, including directions to take down existing content and restrain further publication.
The trial court issued notices in the matter and had scheduled the next hearing for July 6.
The Telangana High Court found this approach problematic in the context of fast-moving digital dissemination.
It noted that allowing such content to remain in circulation even temporarily could defeat the very purpose of seeking legal protection.
The court said that a delay in such cases risks rendering judicial remedies ineffective.
Court leans on privacy jurisprudence
The Telangana High Court reaffirmed that the right to privacy is not a narrow concept confined to secrecy but a broad constitutional guarantee encompassing dignity, autonomy, and reputational integrity under Article 21.
“The injury caused by unauthorised publication of private material…is immediate, pervasive and often incapable of being remedied fully by subsequent damages,” the court said, highlighting the unique risks posed by digital virality.
It also revisited the delicate balance with freedom of speech under Article 19(1)(a), noting that while it remains a cornerstone of democracy, it is subject to reasonable restrictions, including defamation and protection of individual dignity.
The Telangana High Court crafted a limited, time-bound restraint directing respondents not to publish or circulate defamatory material until the trial court adjudicates the interim injunction application.
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The reasoning was clear – unchecked publication, especially where it concerns private life rather than matters of public interest, cannot be justified under the guise of free speech.
The court drew strength from precedent to underline that not every detail of a person’s life qualifies as public interest, even if it attracts public curiosity.
Trial court to decide merit independently
While allowing the petition, the Telangana High Court was careful to preserve the autonomy of the trial court. It clarified that the lower court, which is scheduled to hear the injunction application on May 6, must decide the matter strictly on its own merits, uninfluenced by any observations made in the present order.
By intervening at an interim stage, the Telangana High Court has signalled a willingness to act swiftly where delay itself could become a source of injustice.
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For the petitioner, the order offers immediate, if temporary, relief. For the wider media ecosystem, it serves as a cautionary note: the speed of publication cannot outpace the responsibility that comes with it.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
Expertise
Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including:
Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability.
Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters.
Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights.
Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More