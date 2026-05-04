Telangana High Court shields actor Ashu Reddy from ‘irreversible’ digital harm, bars publication of defamatory content

Ashu Reddy’s counsel argued that the content, amplified across YouTube channels and digital platforms, began to affect her professional engagements. (File photo)

Telangana High Court news: Drawing a firm line between free speech and reputational harm in the digital age, the Telangana High Court has stepped in to protect Ashu Reddy, a Telugu actor and social media influencer, from what it described as potentially “irreversible” damage caused by the continued circulation of allegedly defamatory content across television, social media and online platforms.

Justice P Sam Koshy was hearing a civil revision petition filed by actress Venkata Aswini Reddy Koyya, also known as Ashu Reddy, challenging a trial court order dated April 28, which refused to grant her urgent interim relief.

Justice P Sam Koshy reaffirmed that the right to privacy is a broad constitutional guarantee. Justice P Sam Koshy reaffirmed that the right to privacy is a broad constitutional guarantee.

“The petitioner has placed material to demonstrate that the impugned publications, if permitted to continue, would result in irreversible harm to her privacy, reputation and livelihood,” the Telangana High Court said on April 29, restraining more than 30 respondents, including people and media platforms, from publishing or disseminating any material that could further harm her reputation until a trial court decides her injunction plea.