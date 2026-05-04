In relief to ex-IAF corporal, Telangana High Court rejects bar on pension for non-commissioned officers

The Telangana High Court rejected the distinction between commissioned and non-commissioned officers, observing that it had already been found discriminatory. (Image generated using AI)

Telangana High Court news: A former Indian Air Force corporal’s two-decade-long pursuit of pension rights, from his discharge in December 2000 to repeated representations in 2019 and 2020, has culminated in relief from the Telangana High Court, which held that technical distinctions cannot be used to deny benefits earned through years of service in uniform.

Justice T Madhavi Devi was hearing a plea filed by Merupula Ramachandram against the Centre and others.

Justice T Madhavi Devi said the authorities were bound to consider the petitioner’s case for a pro-rata pension fairly and in accordance with the law. Justice T Madhavi Devi said the authorities were bound to consider the petitioner’s case for a pro-rata pension fairly and in accordance with the law.

“The petitioner is seeking a grant of pro-rata pension in accordance with the Circular issued by the Government of India, and the Delhi High Court…has considered the Circular to be discriminatory insofar as Non-Commissioned Officers. Therefore, it is clear that the said Circular applies to Non-Commissioned Officers as well and the petitioner is entitled to be considered for the same,” the Telangana High Court said on April 30.