‘Not police officers’: Telangana High Court quashes IPC charges filed by forest officers in 2022 Amrabad assault case

The Telangana High Court observed that the Wildlife Protection Act confers statutory powers on forest department officials to initiate proceedings and conduct investigations into offences under the Act.

Written by: Rahul V Pisharody
3 min readJan 29, 2026 09:18 AM IST
While IPC charges were quashed, proceedings under the Wildlife Protection Act will continue against the accused.The Telangana High Court has held that forest officials have no authority to investigate or file charges for IPC offences such as assault or intimidation. (File Photo)
The Telangana High Court, while partially allowing a writ petition, quashed criminal proceedings under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against six people accused of obstructing and assaulting forest officers in 2022, ruling that the continuation of such proceedings would amount to “an abuse of the process of law” and the principles laid down by the Supreme Court.

The judgment by Justice J Sreenivasa Rao, delivered on January 6, ruled that while forest officials have statutory powers under the Wildlife Protection (WLP) Act, they inherently lack the jurisdiction to investigate or file charges for general penal offences such as assault or criminal intimidation under IPC.

The judgment also permitted the forest officials to seek alternative legal paths if they feel aggrieved by the assault, stating that the order “will not preclude the forest officials from working out their remedies in accordance with law insofar as the penal offence under IPC” through the appropriate police channels rather than internal forest department reports.

Assault on forest officials

On March 28, 2022, forest officials of Mannanur range in Amrabad forest division of Nagarkurnool district registered a Preliminary Offence Report (POR) against the petitioners. The individuals were charged with violations under sections 27 and 56 of the WLP Act, as well as sections 332 and 333 of IPC, which relate to criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servants from their duty.

The petitioners’ counsel contended that the forest officials have no authority or jurisdiction to conduct investigations into offences under the IPC, and that they are entitled to probe offences under the Wildlife Protection Act.

The Government Pleader, representing the Forest Department, submitted that Section 56 of the WLP Act empowers forest officials to conduct an investigation into offences under IPC and that there was no bar to initiate proceedings for offences under the provisions of the WLP Act or those alleged to have been committed under the provisions of the IPC.

‘Forest officials not police officers’

After considering the submissions and perusal of material on record, the court took into consideration several judgments of High Courts of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Karnataka to point out that the “forest officials are not police officers within the meaning of the Code of Criminal Procedure and, therefore, they have no authority to investigate penal offences under IPC.”

The court observed that it has been clarified that forest officials are entitled to initiate proceedings and conduct investigations into offences under the WLP Act, since the Act itself confers statutory powers on them.

“It is relevant to mention that even if the allegations pertaining to offences under IPC are taken at their face value, they do not disclose the commission of any offence in law, due to the inherent lack of jurisdiction of the investigating authority,” the court observed, stressing that the continuation of such proceedings would amount to an abuse of the process of law and the principles laid down by the Supreme Court.

Subsequently, the court quashed the proceedings to the extent of offences under IPC sections 351, read with 332 and 333. The court was not inclined to quash the proceedings regarding the offences under sections 27 and 56 of the WLP Act.

Rahul V Pisharody
Rahul V Pisharody
twitter

Rahul V Pisharody is Assistant Editor with the Indian Express Online and has been reporting for IE on various news developments from Telangana since 2019. He is currently reporting on legal matters from the Telangana High Court.

 

