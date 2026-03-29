Police action can’t indefinitely cripple ‘financial autonomy’: Telangana HC orders to stop freezing of restaurant’s bank account

The Telangana High Court earlier this month ordered the immediate unfreezing of a bank account belonging to a local business, emphasising that mechanical, arbitrary police action cannot indefinitely cripple a citizen’s financial autonomy without recorded reasons or legal safeguards.

The order was delivered on March 11 in a writ petition filed by The Bottle Restaurant and Bar, represented by its proprietor Kandibanda Sridhar. The petitioner approached the court after their account at the Kotak Mahindra Bank, Gandhi Chowk Branch, Khammam, was frozen in its entirety following an investigation into a crime with which they claimed to have no connection.

The petitioner stated that his name did not figure in the FIR, and no notice was issued to him. He further submitted that the action was not reported to the jurisdictional magistrate and that there was no response to his representation requesting that his account be unfrozen. The bank account was frozen on the instructions of the cybercrime wing of Etawah district, Uttar Pradesh.